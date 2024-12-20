All Major Actors & Cast List for Bridgerton

With a family as big as the Bridgertons and the busy social scene at Mayfair, it can be tricky to keep track of who’s who. This list of major actors across every season of Bridgerton can help.

Bridgerton Season 1 Actors and Cast List

The first season of Bridgerton loosely follows the plot of The Duke & I, making Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke the primary stars in this season’s cast alongside the rest of the Bridgerton family.

Regé-Jean Page as Duke Simon Basset

In his one and only season, Rege-Jean Page claimed hearts as the Duke of Hastings. While not his first acting role, playing the romantic lead brought Page greater recognition.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton

Dynevor stars as Daphne Bridgerton, the Queen’s chosen Diamond of the season. Unlike her on-screen husband, this actress returns for subsequent seasons. She brings a wealth of prior TV experience on shows like Younger and Waterloo Road.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

The Queen herself is portrayed by Golda Rosheuvel in every season of Bridgerton, as well as the spinoff series Queen Charlotte. Prior roles include Agnes in Lady Macbeth and Sally Thomas in Luther.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

The meddling Lady Danbury plays a role in pairing Daphe and the Duke in this first season and continues to be portrayed by Adjoa Andoh as a key figure in subsequent seasons. Andoh has a long prior career as an actress and voice actor, with notable roles in Doctor Who and the Fable video game series, among many others.

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton

The Bridgerton matriarch, portrayed by Ruth Gemmell, supports her children throughout each season, beginning with her daughter Daphne in season 1. Prior to this role, Gemmell has appeared on many TV series and in a few films, including 1997’s Fever Pitch.

Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton

As the Lord at the head of the Bridgerton family, Bailey’s character plays a key role in Season 1 before his own love story plays out in Season 2. Jonathan Bailey has been performing on stage since childhood, with many prior TV appearances including the role of Olly Stephens on Broadchurch. He also plays G’raha Tia in Final Fantasy XIV.

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Opinionated Eliose Bridgerton is portrayed by Claudia Jessie, and her search to unmask Lady Whistledown is pivotal in this season and through the next two. Jessie has many prior TV appearances on her resume, including the role of Poppy Conroy on Doctors and Shari on Dixi.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Penelope Featherington, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan, is wallflower best friend to Eloise, and also secretly in love with Colin Bridgerton. She will be the center of her own love story in Season 3 but remains a significant characters throughout the first two seasons as well. Coughlan is best known for her prior role as Claire in Derry Girls.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

In Season 1, Colin Bridgerton is central to one of the key subplots. He is portrayed by Luke Newton in this and subsequent seasons. He previously played Ben Evans in The Lodge and Luke Atwood on The Cut.

Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson

Marina Thompson stays with the Featheringtons in Season 1 and is central to one of its biggest subplots. She’s played by Ruby Barker, who is best known for her role as Daisie in Wolfblood. Barker briefly reprises the role in one Season 2 episode, as well.

Polly Walker as Lady Featherington

Penelope’s mother, Lady Featherington, is in a constant state of scheming to keep her family afloat. In Season 1, she is a key player in Colin’s subplot, as she tries to bring him and Marina Thompson together.

Bridgerton Season 2 Actors and Cast List

Season 2 borrows the plot of The Viscount Who Loved Me, and centers on Duke Bridgerton and his future wife – whoever she might be.

Jonathan Bailey returns as Duke Anthony Bridgerton, along with the rest of the Bridgertons and other key members of the ton from Season 1. Our newcoming stars include…

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma

The fiercely independent protector to her younger sister Edwina and accidental love interest of Duke Anthony Bridgerton is portrayed by Simone Ashley, who has previously appeared in Broadchurch and Sex Education.

Charinthra Chandran as Edwina Sharma

Season 2’s Diamond as chosen by Queen Charlotte is portrayed by Charinthra Chandran. She previously had a small role in The Eternals and played Sabina in the Alex Rider TV series.

Bridgerton Season 3 Actors and Cast List

Season 3 tells Penelope and Colin’s love story, loosely based on the book Romancing Mr. Bridgerton. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton take on the primary roles, while the remaining Bridgertons and significant members of the ton return as well. Notable major cast for Bridgerton Season 3 include…

Jessica Madsen as Cressida Cowper

Jessica Madsen’s character, Cressida Cowper, has been around since Season 1 but takes on a much larger role this season. Madsen’s prior roles include several brief TV appearances and the role of Clarice in Leatherface.

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton

Francesca Bridgerton was recast in Season 3, and also becomes a much larger part of the story as the newly Out Bridgerton sister. Dodd is best known for prior roles in Harlots and The Eternals.

Victor Alli as Lord John Stirling

The Season 3 love interest to Francesca Bridgerton is played by Victor Alli, whose notable prior appearances include Gangs of London and Belfast. Given his role, it’s likely we will see him again in Season 4.

Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson

Mama Bridgerton gets a new love interest when Lady Danbury’s brother, Lord Anderson, comes to town. He is portrayed by Daniel Francis, who boasts prior roles in Once Upon a Time and Stay Close.

Sam Phillips as Lord Debling

Sam Phillips enters Bridgerton Season 3 as Lord Debling, the man Cressida and Penelope quarrel over. Phillips previously portrayed Equerry on The Crown and Sergeant Doggett in Far from the Madding Crowd.

Bridgerton Season 4 Actors and Cast List

Bridgerton Season 4 will center on Benedict Bridgerton’s love story as told in An Offer from a Gentleman. We don’t have an exact release date for the new season yet or a fully confirmed cast list, but we do know of at least a few key roles that will return when the next season comes out, likely in 2026.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

This artistic and free-spirited Bridgerton brother has been around from the beginning but will take on the leading man role in Season 4. He is played by Luke Thompson, who has many previous Shakespeare stage and screen performances to his name.

Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek

Ha has been announced as the leading star alongside Thompson as Benedict’s love interest, Sophie Baek. She is best known for her role as Kwan Ha in the Halo TV series and Alice on Bad Behavior.

Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun

A new determined mother enters the fray in Lady Araminta Gun, who comes to the Ton determined to find a husband for at least one of her two daughters. Leung is best known for portraying Cho Chang in the Harry Potter films, and also lent her voice to Caitlyn in Arcane.

Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li

One of the aforementioned eligible daughters is Rosamund Li, played by Michelle Mao. You may recognize her from prior roles in Goosebumps and Surfside Girls.

Isabella Wei as Posy Li

Lady Gun’s talkative youngest daughter will be played by Isabella Wei. This relative newcomer has prior roles as Ling Yi in the 1899 TV series and as Kai-Ming in Black Doves.

Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling

Lord Sterling’s cousin makes a brief and foreshadowing-filled appearance at the end of Season 3, and many fans believe she will take on a larger role in Season 4 as Francesca Bridgerton’s true love interest. A cast list from Netflix confirms Baduza will reprise the role. She is best known for her role as Fumbe in The Woman King.

