All Major Actors & Cast List For Netflix’s Master of the House

Netflix’s Master of the House is wall-to-wall drama and deception, but it wouldn’t be the same without the performances that bring this twisting tale to life. So, who are the Thai thespians in question? Here’s the lowdown on all major actors and the cast list for Master of the House.
The Cast of Netflix’s Master of the House
Narilya Gulmongkolpech as Kaimook
Narilya Gulmongkolpech is Kaimook, a maid who marries her employer, much to the disapproval of his family. However, when he suddenly passes away, she finds herself in real trouble. The family do their best to undermine her at every turn, putting her in some deeply, deeply uncomfortable situatons. Amongst her many roles, Gulmongkolpech has had a recurring role in several of the Thailand’s Dhevaprom series. Her English dub is provided by Skylark Clark (Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams).
Teerapong Leowrakwong as Roongroj
Teerapong Leowrakwong (The Definition), plays diamond tycoon Roongroj. Shortly after marrying Kaimook, he hurtles off a balcony to his demise, which Kaimook insists wasn’t an accident. He pops up in flashbacks, revealing more about his character and, in particular, the way his children turned out the way they did. Arthur Holden (Ghosts) dubs the character in English.
Chartayodom Hiranyasthiti as Phupat
As part of the cast of Master of the House, Phupat is Roongroj’s eldest son and fully expects to retain control of his late father’s diamond business. But things don’t run smoothly, and he ends up at odds with his younger brother, which works out badly for both of them. He’s played by actor and model Chartayodom Hiranyasthiti who also recently featured as Nawa in Dhevaprom: Poncheewan. In English, he’s voiced by Brett Donahue (Private Eyes).
Related: Is Netflix’s Master of the House Getting a Season 2?
Thanavate Siriwattanagul as Mavin
Phupat is not a nice person, but his younger brother Mavin is a scumbag of the highest order. He’s abusing one of the maids, but his messed-up behavior doesn’t end there. He was raised to compete against his brother, and it shows, as he’ll go to any length to take control of the diamond business.
Actor Thanavate Siriwattanagul previously played Joe in anti-capitalism series Coin Digger. Wyatt Bowen, who dubbed Alice in Borderland, is his English voice.
Narupornkamol Chaisang as Kita
Narupornkamol Chaisang (Club Friday Season 16: Hot Love Issue) is Kita, daughter of Phupat, who, unlike her father is a kind and…. no, I’m kidding; she’s awful, too. The vast majority of the main family are terrible, and as we discover early on, Kita is putting one of the maids through hell, all so she doesn’t have to do her own work. Jenna Wheeler-Hughes, who also did voice work for Alice in Borderland, dubs her.
Claudia Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhya as Araya
Claudia Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhya, who also featured in Coin Digger, is Araya, Mavin’s wife. She may not be as unhinged as Mavin, but her machinations still pretty awful. She embarrasses Kaimook at the first chance she gets and keeps the pressure on. Her English dub is provided by Claudia Besso, who also played Grimsdottir in two Splinter Cell games.
Nusba Punnakanta as Padcha
Padcha, played by Nusba Punnakanta (Patiharn), is the only family member in the cast of Master of the House who shows Kaimook any warmth at all, though she still gets wrapped up in her husband’s schemes. It’s hard to root for any of the family, but she’s the least terrible. Jane Wheeler (Far Cry 5) dubs her.
Nuttanan Kunpat as Kaew
Nuttanan Kunpat plays maid Kaew in what appears to be her first major role. She’s trapped in a deeply messed-up pseudo relationship with employer Mavin, which goes even further downhill. If there’s any character who needs to get the hell out of the house, it’s her. She’s dubbed by Eleanor Noble, who also dubbed Alice in Borderland.
There are a host of other characters, such as Bee, the maid Kita is picking on, and Scooter, Phupat and Padcha’s son. Here’s a full list of all the named characters in the show.
- Abel – Artisha Tanatirayut
- Amy – Phadtranit Vejjajiva
- Araya – Claudia Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhya
- Bam – Nanpaparth Pinrojnkeerathi
- Bee – Latthgarmon Pinrojnkeerathi
- Carlos – Murad Yapici
- Chaiwat – Sompob Benjapikul
- Dao – Pimdao Panichsamai
- Fai – Pornchanok Sintanaporn
- Fah – Kanyarat Leepongkul
- Kaimook – Narilya Gulmongkolpech
- Kaew – Nuttanan Kunpat
- Kita – Narupornkamol Chaisang
- Krit – Surapol Poonpiriya
- Mavin – Thanavate Siriwattanagul
- Maple – Mayphitcha Sawatdee
- Mesa – Sutpatorn Masamran
- Mild – Kamonchanok Dangchowna
- Noon – Rattanaporn Jonsatoen
- Pachara – Premmanat Suwannanon
- Pang – Kwankao Svetavimala
- Phetye – Bhurith Ploymeeka
- Phupat – Chartayodom Hiranyasthiti
- Ploy – Phassorn Kongpaisansin
- Roongroj – Teerapong Leowrakwong
- Shutter – Thitinan Rattanathitinan
- Sofia – Sutudsa Jitkaewmanee
- Tian – Nathakorn Traikitsyavet
- Youpin – Tassawan Saeneewong
- Young Roongroj – Warut Brown
And those are all major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Master of the House. And if you’re wondering how it all ends, here’s Master of the House‘s ending explained.
Master of the House is streaming now on Netflix.
Published: Aug 2, 2024 10:06 am