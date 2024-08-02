All Major Actors & Cast List For Netflix’s Master of the House

Netflix’s Master of the House is wall-to-wall drama and deception, but it wouldn’t be the same without the performances that bring this twisting tale to life. So, who are the Thai thespians in question? Here’s the lowdown on all major actors and the cast list for Master of the House.

Recommended Videos

The Cast of Netflix’s Master of the House

Narilya Gulmongkolpech as Kaimook

Narilya Gulmongkolpech is Kaimook, a maid who marries her employer, much to the disapproval of his family. However, when he suddenly passes away, she finds herself in real trouble. The family do their best to undermine her at every turn, putting her in some deeply, deeply uncomfortable situatons. Amongst her many roles, Gulmongkolpech has had a recurring role in several of the Thailand’s Dhevaprom series. Her English dub is provided by Skylark Clark (Joko Anwar’s Nightmares and Daydreams).

Teerapong Leowrakwong as Roongroj

Teerapong Leowrakwong (The Definition), plays diamond tycoon Roongroj. Shortly after marrying Kaimook, he hurtles off a balcony to his demise, which Kaimook insists wasn’t an accident. He pops up in flashbacks, revealing more about his character and, in particular, the way his children turned out the way they did. Arthur Holden (Ghosts) dubs the character in English.

Chartayodom Hiranyasthiti as Phupat

As part of the cast of Master of the House, Phupat is Roongroj’s eldest son and fully expects to retain control of his late father’s diamond business. But things don’t run smoothly, and he ends up at odds with his younger brother, which works out badly for both of them. He’s played by actor and model Chartayodom Hiranyasthiti who also recently featured as Nawa in Dhevaprom: Poncheewan. In English, he’s voiced by Brett Donahue (Private Eyes).

Related: Is Netflix’s Master of the House Getting a Season 2?

Thanavate Siriwattanagul as Mavin

Phupat is not a nice person, but his younger brother Mavin is a scumbag of the highest order. He’s abusing one of the maids, but his messed-up behavior doesn’t end there. He was raised to compete against his brother, and it shows, as he’ll go to any length to take control of the diamond business.

Actor Thanavate Siriwattanagul previously played Joe in anti-capitalism series Coin Digger. Wyatt Bowen, who dubbed Alice in Borderland, is his English voice.

Narupornkamol Chaisang as Kita

Narupornkamol Chaisang (Club Friday Season 16: Hot Love Issue) is Kita, daughter of Phupat, who, unlike her father is a kind and…. no, I’m kidding; she’s awful, too. The vast majority of the main family are terrible, and as we discover early on, Kita is putting one of the maids through hell, all so she doesn’t have to do her own work. Jenna Wheeler-Hughes, who also did voice work for Alice in Borderland, dubs her.

Claudia Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhya as Araya

Claudia Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhya, who also featured in Coin Digger, is Araya, Mavin’s wife. She may not be as unhinged as Mavin, but her machinations still pretty awful. She embarrasses Kaimook at the first chance she gets and keeps the pressure on. Her English dub is provided by Claudia Besso, who also played Grimsdottir in two Splinter Cell games.

Nusba Punnakanta as Padcha

Padcha, played by Nusba Punnakanta (Patiharn), is the only family member in the cast of Master of the House who shows Kaimook any warmth at all, though she still gets wrapped up in her husband’s schemes. It’s hard to root for any of the family, but she’s the least terrible. Jane Wheeler (Far Cry 5) dubs her.

Nuttanan Kunpat as Kaew

Nuttanan Kunpat plays maid Kaew in what appears to be her first major role. She’s trapped in a deeply messed-up pseudo relationship with employer Mavin, which goes even further downhill. If there’s any character who needs to get the hell out of the house, it’s her. She’s dubbed by Eleanor Noble, who also dubbed Alice in Borderland.

There are a host of other characters, such as Bee, the maid Kita is picking on, and Scooter, Phupat and Padcha’s son. Here’s a full list of all the named characters in the show.

Abel – Artisha Tanatirayut

– Artisha Tanatirayut Amy – Phadtranit Vejjajiva

– Phadtranit Vejjajiva Araya – Claudia Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhya

– Claudia Chakrabandhu Na Ayudhya Bam – Nanpaparth Pinrojnkeerathi

– Nanpaparth Pinrojnkeerathi Bee – Latthgarmon Pinrojnkeerathi

– Latthgarmon Pinrojnkeerathi Carlos – Murad Yapici

– Murad Yapici Chaiwat – Sompob Benjapikul

– Sompob Benjapikul Dao – Pimdao Panichsamai

– Pimdao Panichsamai Fai – Pornchanok Sintanaporn

– Pornchanok Sintanaporn Fah – Kanyarat Leepongkul

– Kanyarat Leepongkul Kaimook – Narilya Gulmongkolpech

– Narilya Gulmongkolpech Kaew – Nuttanan Kunpat

– Nuttanan Kunpat Kita – Narupornkamol Chaisang

– Narupornkamol Chaisang Krit – Surapol Poonpiriya

– Surapol Poonpiriya Mavin – Thanavate Siriwattanagul

– Thanavate Siriwattanagul Maple – Mayphitcha Sawatdee

– Mayphitcha Sawatdee Mesa – Sutpatorn Masamran

– Sutpatorn Masamran Mild – Kamonchanok Dangchowna

– Kamonchanok Dangchowna Noon – Rattanaporn Jonsatoen

– Rattanaporn Jonsatoen Pachara – Premmanat Suwannanon

– Premmanat Suwannanon Pang – Kwankao Svetavimala

– Kwankao Svetavimala Phetye – Bhurith Ploymeeka

– Bhurith Ploymeeka Phupat – Chartayodom Hiranyasthiti

– Chartayodom Hiranyasthiti Ploy – Phassorn Kongpaisansin

– Phassorn Kongpaisansin Roongroj – Teerapong Leowrakwong

– Teerapong Leowrakwong Shutter – Thitinan Rattanathitinan

– Thitinan Rattanathitinan Sofia – Sutudsa Jitkaewmanee

– Sutudsa Jitkaewmanee Tian – Nathakorn Traikitsyavet

– Nathakorn Traikitsyavet Youpin – Tassawan Saeneewong

– Tassawan Saeneewong Young Roongroj – Warut Brown

And those are all major actors and the cast list for Netflix’s Master of the House. And if you’re wondering how it all ends, here’s Master of the House‘s ending explained.

Master of the House is streaming now on Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy