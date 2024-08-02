Netflix’s Thai drama Master of the House isn’t short on twists, particularly when you hit the final episode. But what happens after that? Is there more on the way? Is Netflix’s Master of the House getting a Season 2? Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Has Netflix’s Master of the House Been Renewed for Season 2?

Netflix’s Master of the House has not been renewed for Season 2, though Netflix is extremely happy with how the show performed. That’s often a cue for a show to get a second season, but it seems unlikely that’s going to happen here.

Why? Because Master of the House is a self-contained series. It’s one hell of a ride but by the time the credits roll on the seventh and final episode, most of the series’ story threads have been tied up. And without spoiling too much, not all the characters are left standing, and justice has been done. Believe me, if you watch the show from beginning to end you’ll be craving some serious payback against the family who are absolutely awful.

But there’s nowhere for a second season to pick up from, no cliffhangers, no looming problem for the remaining cast to deal with. The one possibility is that second season could deal with a similar scenario, a household where a terrible family are subjugating their servants, but Netflix would really have to mix things up to avoid retreading old ground.

Netflix has certainly praised the series, comparing it to other Thai-made shows and films that have appeared on the platform, such as Hunger, DELETE and Ready, Set, Love. But they’ve indicated it’s getting a second series and so it may remain as its own mini-series.

The answer to is Netflix’s Master of the House getting a Season 2 is no, it’s not. A second season has not been announced and the series tells a complete story that doesn’t leave anywhere for a second season to go.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy