For a lot of people, the holiday season is about the classics. From Home Alone to A Christmas Story, there’s plenty to watch. However, Hallmark has a new slate of movies that may become Christmas staples. Here are all the major actors and the cast list for The Christmas Quest.

All Major Actors & Cast List for The Christmas Quest

Lacey Chabert as Stefanie

Hallmark can’t release its Christmas slate if Lacey Chabert isn’t headlining at least one of the movies. She’s arguably the face of the network, having appeared in projects like The Wedding Veil, A Merry Scottish Christmas, and Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas. Before she joined Hallmark, however, Chabert made a name for herself by portraying Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls.

In The Christmas Quest, Chabert plays Stefanie, an archeologist who gets put in an awkward position when she’s sent to Iceland to search for a treasure alongside her ex-husband. She’ll have to decide whether it’s worth giving it another try as the former couple go on a Christmas adventure.

Kristoffer Polaha as Chase

Accompanying Chabert on her journey will be Kristoffer Polaha, who is also no stranger to Hallmark movies. He’s a major part of the seven-part series Mystery 101, playing detective Travis Burke. The bigger part of Polaha’s resume is his time on the big screen. He appeared in blockbusters like Wonder Woman 1984 and Jurassic World Dominion, as well as 2013’s Devil’s Knot alongside Colin Firth.

Polaha will need to channel all of his action prowess when he plays Chase, a Norse language expert who will help his ex-wife try to locate the treasure she’s after, in The Christmas Quest.

Additional Cast Members for The Christmas Quest

While Chabert and Polaha will headline the upcoming Hallmark movie, there are plenty of other actors in the cast. Here are some of the other faces viewers can expect to see:

Aldís Amah Hamilton

Einar Haraldsson

Svandis Dora Einarsdottir

Isla McRae

Jóel Sæmundsson

Þór Tulinius

Jóhann Sigurðarson

Stefán Jónsson

Valerie Ósk Elenudóttir

And those are all the major actors and the cast list for The Christmas Quest. If you’re planning to watch other Hallmark movies, here are all the major actors and the cast list for Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

The Christmas Quest premieres on the Hallmark Channel on December 1st at 8 PM EST.

