All Major Actors & Cast List for The Night Agent

The Night Agent has proven to be one of the most taut action thrillers we’ve seen on Netflix, and it returned for its second season in January 2025. With a new mission, the show revamps its main cast as protagonist Peter Sutherland goes back in action. Here are all the major actors and cast list for The Night Agent Season 2.
All the Major Actors for The Night Agent Season 2
Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland
Protagonist Peter Sutherland is an FBI agent working for its special branch, Night Action, who learns of a mole operating within the highest levels of the federal government. In the second season, Peter protects Noor Taheri and her family as they provide information to the CIA and FBI about a mole secretly working for Iran. Gabriel Basso’s onscreen career took off with his supporting role in the 2011 film Super 8 before landing a series regular role on the Showtime series The Big C.
Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin
Rose Larkin is a cybersecurity entrepreneur who was protected by Sutherland in the first season after her uncle and aunt were killed upon discovering a mole working in the White House. In the second season, Larkin works for an artificial intelligence company who helps Sutherland when he runs into trouble in Thailand on a mission. Prior to starring in The Night Agent, New Zealand actor Luciane Buchanan starred in the New Zealand dramedy series Filthy Rich and the Japanese fantasy series The New Legends of Monkey.
Arienne Mandi as Noor Taheri
Sutherland’s main assignment throughout The Night Agent Season 2 is protecting Noor Taheri and her family from a new traitor within the federal government. The Taheris seek asylum in the United States after learning that someone in the Iranian government is receiving confidential information from a well-placed mole. Arienne Mandi has been working on-screen since 2014, with her largest role prior to The Night Agent being a series regular on The L Word: Generation Q.
Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver
Sutherland’s handler within Night Action is Catherine Weaver, who works with him to find the traitor in their organization after a disastrous mission in Thailand. Weaver and Sutherland quickly discover that this new conspiracy goes far beyond the FBI, forcing them to make incredibly difficult decisions by the season’s end. Amanda Warren previously had main roles in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson, the thriller series The Purge, and the acclaimed HBO series The Leftovers.
Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe
One of the major antagonists in The Night Agent Season 2 is Jacob Monroe, an illegal information broker linked to exposed double agent Warren Stocker. As Sutherland and Weaver investigate Stocker and Monroe further, they learn that Monroe’s ties to illicit figures in the government go farther than they initially realized. Acting onscreen since 1980, Louis Herthum’s biggest roles prior to The Night Agent were playing various characters in Murder, She Wrote and appearing as the host Peter Abernathy in Westworld.
Keon Alexander as Javad
The head of security at the Iranian Mission based out of New York City, Javad becomes suspicious of Noor through her connection to Sutherland after seeing him at a party hosted by the Iranian government. After it becomes known that Noor is working with American intelligence, Javad leads the hunt for her and Sutherland. Canadian actor Keon Alexander had a recurring role in the political thriller Tyrant as well as starring as the villainous Marco Inaros, the principal antagonist of the final two seasons of The Expanse.
Cast List for The Night Agent Season 2
While Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan are the only two series regulars from The Night Agent Season 1 to return in the same capacity in the Season 2, they are joined by a whole host of new series regulars and recurring actors. From Sutherland’s new associates within the federal government to the people he’s protecting and pursuing, The Night Agent maintains a large ensemble cast in its second season. Here is the full cast list of main and recurring actors in The Night Agent Season 2.
- Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland
- Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin
- Arienne Mandi as Noor Taheri
- Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe
- Keon Alexander as Javad
- Michael Malarkey as Markus Dargan
- Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver
- Kari Matchett as Michelle Travers
- Brittany Snow as Alice Leeds
- Teddy Sears as Warren Stocker
- Albert Jones as Aiden Mosley
- Marjan Neshat as Azita Taheri
- Anousha as Haley
- Navid Negahban as Abbas Mansuri
- Rob Heaps as Tómas Bala
- Elise Kibler as Sloane Killory
- Marwan Kenzari as Sami Saidi
- Dikran Tulaine as Viktor Bala
- Kiarash Amani as Farhad Taheri
Published: Jan 31, 2025 12:41 am