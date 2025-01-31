All Major Actors & Cast List for The Night Agent

The Night Agent has proven to be one of the most taut action thrillers we’ve seen on Netflix, and it returned for its second season in January 2025. With a new mission, the show revamps its main cast as protagonist Peter Sutherland goes back in action. Here are all the major actors and cast list for The Night Agent Season 2.

Recommended Videos

All the Major Actors for The Night Agent Season 2

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland

Image via Dan Power/Netflix

Protagonist Peter Sutherland is an FBI agent working for its special branch, Night Action, who learns of a mole operating within the highest levels of the federal government. In the second season, Peter protects Noor Taheri and her family as they provide information to the CIA and FBI about a mole secretly working for Iran. Gabriel Basso’s onscreen career took off with his supporting role in the 2011 film Super 8 before landing a series regular role on the Showtime series The Big C.

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin

Image via Dan Power/Netflix

Rose Larkin is a cybersecurity entrepreneur who was protected by Sutherland in the first season after her uncle and aunt were killed upon discovering a mole working in the White House. In the second season, Larkin works for an artificial intelligence company who helps Sutherland when he runs into trouble in Thailand on a mission. Prior to starring in The Night Agent, New Zealand actor Luciane Buchanan starred in the New Zealand dramedy series Filthy Rich and the Japanese fantasy series The New Legends of Monkey.

Arienne Mandi as Noor Taheri

(Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

Sutherland’s main assignment throughout The Night Agent Season 2 is protecting Noor Taheri and her family from a new traitor within the federal government. The Taheris seek asylum in the United States after learning that someone in the Iranian government is receiving confidential information from a well-placed mole. Arienne Mandi has been working on-screen since 2014, with her largest role prior to The Night Agent being a series regular on The L Word: Generation Q.

Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver

Sutherland’s handler within Night Action is Catherine Weaver, who works with him to find the traitor in their organization after a disastrous mission in Thailand. Weaver and Sutherland quickly discover that this new conspiracy goes far beyond the FBI, forcing them to make incredibly difficult decisions by the season’s end. Amanda Warren previously had main roles in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson, the thriller series The Purge, and the acclaimed HBO series The Leftovers.

Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe

Image via Netflix

One of the major antagonists in The Night Agent Season 2 is Jacob Monroe, an illegal information broker linked to exposed double agent Warren Stocker. As Sutherland and Weaver investigate Stocker and Monroe further, they learn that Monroe’s ties to illicit figures in the government go farther than they initially realized. Acting onscreen since 1980, Louis Herthum’s biggest roles prior to The Night Agent were playing various characters in Murder, She Wrote and appearing as the host Peter Abernathy in Westworld.

Keon Alexander as Javad

Image via Netflix

The head of security at the Iranian Mission based out of New York City, Javad becomes suspicious of Noor through her connection to Sutherland after seeing him at a party hosted by the Iranian government. After it becomes known that Noor is working with American intelligence, Javad leads the hunt for her and Sutherland. Canadian actor Keon Alexander had a recurring role in the political thriller Tyrant as well as starring as the villainous Marco Inaros, the principal antagonist of the final two seasons of The Expanse.

Cast List for The Night Agent Season 2

While Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan are the only two series regulars from The Night Agent Season 1 to return in the same capacity in the Season 2, they are joined by a whole host of new series regulars and recurring actors. From Sutherland’s new associates within the federal government to the people he’s protecting and pursuing, The Night Agent maintains a large ensemble cast in its second season. Here is the full cast list of main and recurring actors in The Night Agent Season 2.

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland

Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin

Arienne Mandi as Noor Taheri

Louis Herthum as Jacob Monroe

Keon Alexander as Javad

Michael Malarkey as Markus Dargan

Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver

Kari Matchett as Michelle Travers

Brittany Snow as Alice Leeds

Teddy Sears as Warren Stocker

Albert Jones as Aiden Mosley

Marjan Neshat as Azita Taheri

Anousha as Haley

Navid Negahban as Abbas Mansuri

Rob Heaps as Tómas Bala

Elise Kibler as Sloane Killory

Marwan Kenzari as Sami Saidi

Dikran Tulaine as Viktor Bala

Kiarash Amani as Farhad Taheri

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy