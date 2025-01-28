Does Noor Die in The Night Agent Season 2?

One of the newest characters in Netflix’s The Night Agent Season 2 is Noor Taheri, played by Arienne Mandi. Noor plays a pivotal role in the story, and goes through the most, but does she survive the perilous events of the season?

What Happened to Noor in The Night Agent Season 2?

(Christopher Saunders/Netflix)

Unassuming and polite, Noor works as an aide at the Iranian embassy in New York. However, she has ulterior motives, as she offers top-secret intel to the CIA in an effort to get her mother, Azita, and brother, Farhad, to the United States. Noor gets connected with Night Action to arrange to get her family out of Iran. It isn’t without its challenges, as Farhad pulls a gun on agent Sami Saidi, who returned fire and killed him. It’s an event that’s initially hidden from Noor by Peter Sutherland, though it devastates her when she finds out about her brother’s fate.

Noor’s true motivations are eventually exposed, which leads to a messy conflict with the Iranian embassy’s head of security, Javad Ahmani – a once potential love interest for Noor in the series – but Noor survives the dangerous game. The Night Agent Season 2 reveals that Noor and Azita are both safe and living in Illinois. Not only have they received asylum and Social Security numbers, but they were also granted a big fat check by the U.S. government, i.e. “we’re sorry for killing Farhad” money.

Will Noor Return in The Night Agent Season 3?

The show hasn’t been shy of switching out the cast for each season, with Rose Larkin and Peter seemingly the only constants of the story. That said, Rose and Noor stay in touch at the end of The Night Agent Season 2, opening the door for the latter to return down the road. Coupled with this is the fact that Noor left quite the impression on both fans and The Night Agent crew.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the possibility of Noor returning, The Night Agent showrunner Shawn Ryan refused to rule it out. “Noor was conceived as a character that would have this certain beginning, middle, and end,” he said. “I think Arienne, who plays her, was tremendous. All my writers came back from set just raving about the job she did, and so I’m certainly open to more of Noor.”

The Night Agent is streaming now on Netflix.

