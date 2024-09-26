All Major Actors & Cast List for Yellowstone Season 5

One of the most popular shows at the moment is the neo-western Yellowstone, created by Taylor Sheridan. The series is slated to end with its fifth season, which has been divided into two halves. Here are the major actors and principal cast in Yellowstone Season 5.

All Major Actors for Yellowstone Season 5

Kevin Costner as John Dutton

The no-nonsense patriarch of the Dutton family is John Dutton III, who owns the largest ranch in the state of Montana and serves as the state’s livestock commissioner. At the start of the fifth season, Dutton assumes the role of Governor of Montana, which further thrusts him in the public arena. Kevin Costner is an Academy Award-winning filmmaker and actor, best known for directing and starring in westerns like Dances with Wolves, Open Range, and Horizon: An American Saga. Costner is not expected to reprise his role as Dutton in the second half of Yellowstone Season 5.

Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton

John’s youngest son, Kayce John Dutton is a former Navy SEAL who returns to work on the family ranch, marrying Monica Long and raising their son Tate. After his father is elected governor, Kayce is entrusted as the head of the Dutton family ranch and becomes the state’s new livestock commissioner. After starring in the ABC drama series Brothers & Sisters, Luke Grimes is best known for his prominent supporting role in the Fifty Shades of Grey film trilogy before joining Yellowstone.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

John and his late wife Evelyn’s only daughter is Bethany Dutton, who is the most volatile and impulsive member of the family, fiercely lashing out at any perceived threats, including her adopted brother Jamie. After a lengthy and tumultuous on-again/off-again courtship dating back to their teenage years, Beth finally married Rip Wheeler in the Season 4 finale. After years of working in British television and film, Kelly Reilly gained serious Hollywood attention with her prominent roles in 2009’s Sherlock Holmes and its 2011 sequel, leading to her working in both major American and British projects moving forward.

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton

Jamie Dutton was adopted by John and Evelyn after his biological father murdered his mother, but the rest of the family, especially Beth, always ostracized him and treated him like an outsider. This leads to a long-standing feud between Jamie and Beth throughout their lives, escalating after Jamie becomes Montana’s attorney general and uses his position in his vendetta against his adopted family. After getting his big break with American Beauty, Wes Bentley has appeared in numerous film and television projects, most notably Ghost Rider, The Hunger Games, and in multiple roles in the anthology series American Horror Story.

Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

Rip Wheeler was raised by the Duttons after he killed his father for murdering his mother and brother, after which he struck up a romance with Beth that carried into their adulthood and eventual marriage.Rip has been intensely loyal to John and works on the ranch as its foreman and John’s informal enforcer for less savory dealings. Cole Hauser’s early roles include the movies Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting, and Pitch Black, with Yellowstone being Hauser’s biggest television role to date.

Kelsey Asbille as Monica Long Dutton

Monica Long Dutton is Kayce’s wife and the mother of their son Tate. Monica is of Indigenous heritage, coming from the Broken Rock Indian Reservation bordering the Dutton ranch. Initially introduced as a school teacher on the reservation, Monica eventually becomes a professor at the nearby Montana State University. After appearing in a recurring role on young adult shows One Tree Hill and Teen Wolf, Kelsey Asbille appeared in the Taylor Sheridan-helmed Wind River and the fourth season of the acclaimed anthology series Fargo.

Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater

The Chief of the Broken Rock Indian Reservation, Thomas Rainwater is determined to reclaim his people’s land from the Duttons, accusing their ancestors of stealing it from local Indigenous populations. Thomas is a successful businessman himself, owning the popular Painted Horse Casino and its sister location, the Grey Wolf Peak Casino. Gil Birmingham has been working in television and film for nearly 40 years, appearing in The Twilight Saga and House of Cards in addition to roles in Taylor Sheridan projects like Hell or High Water and Wind River.

Full Cast List for Yellowstone Season 5

With new enemies and old tensions ready to derail the Dutton family at any moment, there is a growing cast of characters around the embattled family during the fifth and final season. And while some familiar faces took a backseat in the first half, returning characters are expected to play a major role in the second half of the season. Here is the principal cast for Yellowstone Season 5.

John Dutton played by Kevin Costner

Luke Grimes played by Kayce Dutton

Beth Dutton played by Kelly Reilly

Jamie Dutton played by Wes Bentley

Rip Wheeler played by Cole Hauser

Monica Long Dutton played by Kelsey Asbille

Tate Dutton played by Brecken Merrill

Thomas Rainwater played by Gil Birmingham

Jimmy Hurdstorm played by Jefferson White

Lloyd Pierce played by Forrie J. Smith

Colby Mayfield played by Denim Richards

Ryan played by Ian Bohen

Walker played by Ryan Bingham

Carter played by Finn Little

Lynelle Perry played by Wendy Moniz

Teeter played by Jennifer Landon

Emily played by Kathryn Kelly

Mo played by Moses Brings Plenty

Young John Dutton played by Josh Lucas

The second half of Yellowstone Season 5 being streaming on November 10, 2024 via Peacock.

