The Exandrian heroes known as Vox Machina return to Prime Video to conclude their unfinished business with the Chroma Conclave. Here are all of the major actors and the cast list for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3.

Recommended Videos

All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3

Marisha Ray as Keyleth of the Air Ashari

Though she’s a formidable druid destined for the highest station of Ashari leadership, Keyleth still has plenty to learn about finding her voice and channeling her power while fighting alongside Vox Machina. Marisha Ray returns to her Critical Role character’s pre-Aramenté era when she was still finding her place in the world with a loveably awkward panache. Aside from stepping up as a leader for both Vox Machina and the Ashari people, Keyleth also grapples with what she wants for herself in Season 3, including her blossoming romantic relationship with Vax’ildan.

Taliesin Jaffe as Percival Fredrickstein von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III

Season 1 of The Legend of Vox Machina focused on the Critical Role campaign’s Briarwood arc, one that saw gunslinger Percy De Rolo exact revenge on the villains who killed his family and destroyed his ancestral home of Whitestone. But one slippery figure, Dr. Anna Ripley, evaded the wrath of “No Mercy Percy.” Ripley reemerging as a threat in Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina will test the tortured tinkerer once more, tackling an iconic arc from Critical Role‘s Campaign 1 stream.

The relationship between Percy and Vex’ahlia began to deepen in Season 2 when the nobleman granted Vex an official Whitestone title. Along with the budding Keyleth and Vax romance, Percy and Vex’s entanglement is one that longtime Critical Role fans look forward to seeing more of in The Legend of Vox Machina‘s third season.

San Riegel as Scanlan Shorthalt

Vox Machina’s bard Scanlan Shorthalt has a way with words, particularly those of the flirtatious persuasion. But the gnome’s promiscuous past caught up with him in The Legend of Vox Machina‘s second season when he was confronted by his daughter Kaylie. In Season 3, Vox Machina’s comedic relief will attempt to tap into a more sincere side to make up for lost time with his plucky offspring.

Much like Percy, Scanlan sits on the precipice of an iconic arc from Critical Role‘s streaming era heading into The Legend of Vox Machina‘s third installment.

The Legend of Vox Machina retroactively grants Ashley Johnson’s Pike Trickfoot a more palpable and consistent presence in Vox Machina’s story than she was able to have during the Campaign’s original stream. During Critical Role‘s Vox Machina and Mighty Nein campaigns, Johnson had to miss stretches of the narrative due to scheduling conflicts brought about by her role in NBC’s Blindspot. Pike’s more active presence in The Legend of Vox Machina is a gift not just for Johnson and Critical Role fans, but for the eponymous adventuring party often in desperate need of the cleric’s potent healing capabilities.

Pike draws her divine powers from the Everlight, but her faith in the goddess is not necessarily unwavering. The gnome’s relationship with her patron will be put to the test in The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3, laying the groundwork for the larger storytelling threads being tugged by Critical Role‘s current Bells Hells party.

Travis Willingham as Grog Strongjaw

Pike’s best buddy Grog Strongjaw is Vox Machina’s irreverent tank, equally skilled in side-splitting and skull-splitting. In Season 2, Grog acquired a Vestige of Divergence known as the Titanstone Knuckles while facing down his fiendish uncle Kevdak. The Knuckles and other accumulated Vestiges – or, as Grog calls them, Vesticals – remain a crucial part of Vox Machina’s plan to defeat the remaining members of the Chroma Conclave.

Travis Willingham’s Grog possesses a deep loyalty to his Vox Machina family and is always the first to throw himself in front of danger to protect them. Despite his lower-than-average intelligence modifier, Grog’s not to be underestimated, as the Goliath continues to demonstrate an unconventional (and sometimes unintentional) brand of cleverness as part of the cast of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3.

Related: Fans Can Binge Seasons 1 & 2 of The Legend of Vox Machina Free on YouTube for a Limited Time

Laura Bailey as Vex’ahlia

Lady Vex’halia, Baroness of the Third House of Whitestone and Grand Mistress of the Grey Hunt harbors a sixth sense for the draconic after traumatically losing her mother to a dragon attack as a young half-elf. Despite the ranger’s growing fondness for Percy De Rolo, her closest relationships in the party remain with her twin brother Vax’ildan and her bear companion Trinket. Vex must confront how the loss of her mother and subsequent cold relationship with her father built walls around her heart as the stakes of the Chroma Conclave arc escalate in Season 3.

Liam O’Brien as Vax’ildan and Vorugal the Frigid Doom

Vax continues to process his newfound tether to the Matron of Ravens in The Legend of Vox Machina‘s third season. His fate became tied to the goddess after his sister Vex’s death in Season 2, granting him new powers alongside heavy responsibilities. This divine duty creates wrinkles in his budding romance with Keyleth as the two reconcile the larger roles they must play in Exandria’s future.

In addition to his Campaign 1 character Vax, Liam O’Brien voices Chroma Conclave foe Vorugal the Frigid Doom. The ancient white dragon is one of three remaining members of the draconic alliance that Vox Machina must face in Season 3.

Lance Reddick as Thordak the Cinder King

The late Lance Reddick made a fiery debut as Chroma Conclave leader Thordak the Cinder King in The Legend of Vox Machina‘s second season, leaving fans woefully wondering who could possibly fill the iconic actor’s shoes after he passed away in March 2023. However, Sam Riegel offered the equal parts relieving and bittersweet news that the legendary actor had wrapped Season 3 of the Prime Video series shortly before his passing. The Legend of Vox Machina‘s Thordak, Percy Jackson and the Olympians‘ Zeus, and Kite Man: Hell Yeah!‘s Lex Luthor rank among Reddick’s final posthumous television roles.

Cree Summer as Raishan the Diseased Deceiver

While Thordak’s the leader of the Chroma Conclave, the terminally diseased dragon Raishan is attempting to usurp him as he descends further into madness. In Season 3, Vox Machina learns about the Chroma Conclave’s origins and the subsequent bad blood between Thordak and the violently bitter Raishan. As the cleverest member of her draconic coalition, Raishan could prove a valuable ally in the impending battle against The Cinder King. However, Vox Machina will grapple with whether entering a tentative alliance with the Diseased Deceiver is worth the risk.

Matthew Mercer as Trinket, Dr. Dranzel, and Various Other Characters

The Legend of Vox Machina‘s all-star ensemble of voice talent has helped relieve the workload of Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer, who played every NPC in Critical Role‘s original stream. The voice actor has kept some roles for himself including Sylas Briarwood, Umbrasyl, and Craven Edge. The most prominent characters Mercer portrays in Season 3 include Vex’s bear Trinket, Kaylie’s bandleader Dr. Dranzel, and the demon Orthax, though eagle-eared audiences can hear Mercer crop up in multiple background roles throughout the season.

All Additional Voice Actors & Cast for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3

Despite their powers and Vestiges, Vox Machina will need to call upon their allies if they hope to defeat the three remaining pillars of the Chroma Conclave. In addition to their friends and families, threats like Dr. Anna Ripley and Orthax still loom, aiming to disrupt the adventuring party’s ultimate goal. Here’s who portrays the many beloved NPCs of Critical Role‘s first campaign in The Legend of Vox Machina‘s third season.

Indira Varma -Allura Vysoren

-Allura Vysoren Stephanie Beatriz – Lady Kima of Vord

– Lady Kima of Vord Sunil Malhotra – Shaun Gilmore

– Shaun Gilmore Gina Torres – Keeper Yennen

– Keeper Yennen Esmé Creed-Miles – Lady Cassandra De Rolo, Percy’s Sister

– Lady Cassandra De Rolo, Percy’s Sister Kelly Hu – Dr. Anna Ripley

– Dr. Anna Ripley Aisling Franciosi – Kaylie, Scanlan’s daughter

– Kaylie, Scanlan’s daughter Mara Junot – Emprex J’mon Sa Ord

– Emprex J’mon Sa Ord Tracie Thoms – Everlight

– Everlight Courtenay Taylor – Matron of Ravens

– Matron of Ravens Eugene Byrd – Jarett Howarth

– Jarett Howarth Rachel House – Dohla

And those are all the major voice actors and the cast list for The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3.

The Legend of Vox Machina is streaming on Prime Video.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy