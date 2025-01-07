All Marvel Rivals Season 1 Nerfs, Buffs, and Battle Pass Skins

Following a wildly successful launch, Marvel Rivals is looking to keep the good times going by releasing Season 1, a massive update bringing all kinds of new content. So, here are all of the nerfs, buffs, and battle pass skins set to arrive during Marvel Rivals Season 1.

All Marvel Rivals Season 1 Nerfs

While patch notes have yet to arrive for Season 1, there’s plenty of information out there that will give players a decent idea of the changes coming to the characters already in the game. For Season 1, three characters are set to receive nerfs. Here they are and what might be different about them following the update:

Hawkeye Best known for his one-shot kills, Hawkeye’s arsenal is pretty stacked, allowing him to fire different kinds of arrows and deflect projectiles. It’s likely that his damage stats are going to take a hit, making it easier to fight back against Marvel Rivals‘ best sniper.

Hela Players who know how to use Hela cause all kinds of problems for players who don’t. Her projectiles are lethal, but the biggest change may be to her Ultimate Attack, which is nearly impossible to evade.

Jeff the Land Shark As of writing, the only confirmed nerf is Jeff the Land Shark’s Ultimate Attack. In Season 1, players will have more time to react to it and try to avoid being swallowed up.



All Marvel Rivals Season 1 Buffs

Of course, a game can’t nerf characters without buffing others. Marvel Rivals knows that and is providing upgrades to several characters who aren’t part of the meta. Here’s the list and what could be better about them in Season 1:

Captain America Despite having one of the best character designs, Captain America is one of the worst tanks in the game. A buff to his damage would go a long way, especially for players who are aggressive and want to be part of the action.

Venom Venom received a nerf after Marvel Rivals‘ playtests, but it seems like the developers overestimated his impact. While he’s great at eating attacks, he doesn’t dish the damage that other tanks do. A buff would make him a more well-rounded option for Vanguard mains.



Wolverine Wolverine is a solid option for players looking to get into one-on-one fights, but he’s not as good as other Duelists like Iron Fist or Black Panther. Making him more effective in scrums might make damage players think twice before skipping over him.

Storm This Omega-level mutant is in dire need of a boost. Storm’s big thing is that she can provide buffs to her teammates, but her range is limited, and when she’s in the sky, it’s nearly impossible to get anything done. Buffing her will change the way the skies are controlled in Marvel Rivals Season 1.

Cloak & Dagger The only Strategist receiving a buff in Season 1 is Cloak & Dagger. Despite being one of the more unique healers in the game, Cloak & Dagger is rarely chosen over characters like Jeff and Luna Snow. Lowering cooldown times is one way to shake up this character.



All Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass Skins

The team behind Marvel Rivals has already announced that there will be 10 skins in the Eternal Night Falls Battle Pass, doubling the total from Season 0. Even better than that, though, they already revealed three of the skins. Here’s every confirmed costume for the Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass:

Eternal Night Falls Loki

Eternal Night Falls Scarlet Witch

Eternal Night Falls Wolverine

And those are all the buffs, nerfs, and Battle Pass skins coming in Marvel Rivals Season 1. If you’re looking for more information, here are the best settings for the new hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

