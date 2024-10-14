All Metaphor: ReFantazio Party Members, Ranked From Worst to Best

Like any good JRPG, Metaphor: ReFantazio allows you to assemble a ragtag group of misfits as you embark on a journey to ultimately save the world. Not all of the misfits are created equal though, so let’s rank every party member in Metaphor: ReFantazio from worst to best.

6. Hulkenberg

It physically pains me to put Hulkenberg at the bottom of the list, especially since she’s a mainstay in my party and easily my favorite character to use in Metaphor: ReFantazio. That being said, she absolutely has the most boring, cookie-cutter character development arc in the game.

Hulkenberg’s entire character can be summed up in one sentence: honorable knight who only cares about her duty.

Metaphor does try to inject some personality into Hulkenberg by making her a glutton who seems to have very low standards for food, and will eat literally anything. Ultimately, she pales in comparison to the rest of the cast, which is a huge shame since I think she also has the coolest design out of all of them.

5. Strohl

I have a soft spot for Strohl, and he’s very likeable, but again, when you have an incredibly stacked main party, it’s hard to stand out.

Strohl’s story is heartwarming and uplifting; he’s a noble from a fallen house who embarks on a personal quest to try to help his people, who have all been displaced after their town got razed to the ground in a human attack. Just like Hulkenberg, though, he’s also a bit too one-note. He does get quite a bit of development as he learns what his responsibilities should be as a noble, and it’s hard not to root for the genuine friendship he develops with the Captain.

He’s basically the Yosuke Hanamura of Metaphor: ReFantazio — a humble, good guy who’s there for the protagonist every step of the way.

4. Eupha

As far as party members and potential love interests go, Eupha is as cute as they come. Originating from Virga Island, we’re introduced to her as a priestess who’s determined to sacrifice herself to a dragon god in order to save her people.

It’s a strong introduction that reminds me of Futaba’s Palace in Persona 5 (which also happens to be the best Palace in that game). As you explore the Dragon Temple alongside Eupha, you get to learn more about her, and also witness her slowly change her mind about her true purpose as more truths get revealed. This sequence works well because Eupha comes off so strong here, and it all culminates in a very satisfying showdown when she finally awakens to her Archetype and is resolved to change her fate for her people.

Eupha’s development doesn’t stop there, as we get to see more of her kindhearted nature in her Follower bond events. She’s gentle yet feisty, and the way her relationship with the Captain grows feels organic, allowing you to root for them as a pair.

3. Junah

This is where things start to get interesting. Unlike Strohl and Hulkenberg, Junah is a lot more morally gray as a character. Her backstory is great as well, and serves as the perfect bait-and-switch in Metaphor‘s narrative. She’s a famous songstress in Euchronia, and she also happens to be Louis’ right-hand woman.

When you first encounter her alongside Louis, you’d never think that she’d end up joining your cause, especially given how chummy she seems to be with Louis. And that’s what makes the heel turn so fun and exciting. It’s eventually revealed that she was actually a double agent alongside Grius, sent to investigate Louis and find a way to reverse the Prince’s curse.

Past that, she’s also presented as a very charming and cheeky character with enough charisma to fool even Del and Basilio, though I’m sure she’s got a soft spot for those two as well. Junah goes through a major development arc later on, which cements her as one of the more nuanced characters in the game.

2. Heismay

Not only does Heismay have a compelling backstory, he also has the coolest design in Metaphor: ReFantazio. I mean, he’s a bat. A cute bat that walks around on two legs and occasionally glides with his wings. What’s not to love?

Anyway, despite his adorable appearance, Heismay is both the Cool Guy and the cautious, wise man of Metaphor: ReFantazio, and I just love that juxtaposition with how he looks. Initially introduced as a terrifying kidnapper who was whisking away children in Martira, you eventually learn that Heismay was simply framed of these crimes because he was a fallen knight who went into hiding after losing his son. The eugief being regarded as one of the lesser races in Euchronia also helped make him an easy scapegoat.

Much of Heismay’s story revolves around coming to terms with the death of his son, learning to accept it instead of isolating himself, and attempting to spread that wisdom and kindness to those around him going through that same pain. Heismay is just such an earnestly-written character that it’s hard not to like and sympathize with him.

Over the course of his Follower bond events, it’s clear that he also begins to see the Captain as his own kin, and watching them get closer just gives me all sorts of good, wholesome feelings.

1. Basilio

Basilio is the last member to join your party in Metaphor: ReFantazio, but he’s certainly the most likeable of the bunch and he has a very compelling story arc.

When we first meet him, he and his brother Del are basically attached to the hip. Del is the more calculative, scheming one, while Basilio often defers to him as he believes that his older brother always knows best. Right from the start, though, it’s clear that the brothers don’t quite share the same worldview as Louis. They’re secretly big softies at heart — a fact that’s made especially clear with Basilio.

When Del eventually gets removed from the picture, Basilio is set adrift, but eventually learns to stand on his own two feet without needing his brother to support him. Basilio just feels so earnest and genuine in all his interactions with the party, especially with the Captain and Junah, and watching him learn to stand up for his own ideals and fight back against Louis is very gratifying.

It’s a shame that Basilio joins the party so late in the game, but with the way his arc is structured, I guess it couldn’t have happened any other way.

