Metaphor ReFantazio Eupha Follower Bond Guide

Eupha is one of the last few characters who will join your party, but that doesn’t make her any less important. In fact, she’s pretty damn strong. Here’s how to unlock Eupha as a Follower and max out her bond ranks in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

How to Unlock Eupha in Metaphor: ReFantazio

Just like all your other allies in Metaphor: ReFantazio so far, Eupha can be unlocked simply by progressing through the main story. She’ll join your party once you’ve cleared the Dragon Temple, which is the fourth dungeon of the game.

After that, though, you’ll also need to accept a request from her on Virga Island to take on the Trials of Malnova. Only after completing this request will Eupha formally become a Follower you can spend time with.

Metaphor: ReFantazio Eupha Best Answers and Dialogue Options

There are a total of eight bond ranks with Eupha in Metaphor: ReFantazio, and I’ve also listed the best answers to each of her prompts down below.

Rank 2

Prompt Answer “I was rude to the shopkeeper, even if it was just because of my excitement at seeing such interesting wares.” “Don’t worry about it.” “Why, at the other place we visited, someone even offered me a special deal on a pail which pours good fortune!” “I can’t leave you alone anywhere.” “Do you have some business here at the church?” “We were curious about the smell.” “I admit I prefer not to go inside alone…” “Of course I will.”

Rank 3

Prompt Answer “Hehe. Of course.” “Teach me, too.” “How much do you know about our noble faith, might I ask?” “Just the basics…” “N-No, that’s not what I…” “We’ll decide for ourselves.” “Converting was never so much as a thought I’d had…” “Your beliefs are your own.”

Rank 4

Prompt Answer “I can feel magla coming from behind this door, and it’s not good.” “Let’s take a look.” “And if I pray under the church, God will hear me faster, right?” “Is prayer all you do here?” “Probably because far too many intense feelings are concentrated in one place!” “Like with the Dragon God?” “Our prayers shall be heard!” “Listen to her.” “If it spreads, the whole town will be in danger!” “We have to act.”

Rank 5

Prompt Answer “Where did you take Sanctor Hyperic and the sick ones!?” “We haven’t done anything.” “I just want to talk with you all…!” “Let’s retreat for now.” “Are you all right?” “What about you?” “But what can I do to help when they see me as some sort of great enemy?” “Let’s figure something out.” “I worry constantly, and I’m… always looking for answers.” “Caution is good.” “And now, I want to transform into a source of strength for Ovi and Hyperic!” “Then let’s help them.”

Rank 6

Requires Eloquence level 4.

Prompt Answer “Why would that be…?” “Something must have happened.” “Hyperic has taken the parishioners…” “They’re in danger.” “You’re awful!” “It was Hyperic.” “But we could fly there!” “We’ll deal with it together.”

Rank 7

Requires Wisdom level 5.

Prompt Answer “I think they really heard me.” “Your parents must be happy.”

Rank 8

Prompt Answer “Anything for you.” “Please?” “What’s this all of a sudden?” “I want to convey my feelings to you… Please?” “I understand.” “You seem tense.” “How did you know?” “I only want to live in a world where you exist.” “I feel the same way.”

All Eupha Follower Bond Rewards

Rank Rewards 1 Summoner Archetype: The party can now study the Summoner. 2 Summoner Enlightenment: Reduces the MAG cost of studying the Summoner Lineage.

Pagan Teachings: Reduces the chance of the party being afflicted with Anxiety. 3 Scion’s Skill: Increases skill inheritance slots for the Summoner Lineage to 2.

Battle Aura: While in reserve, the amount of experience Eupha gains increases. 4 Summoner Veneration: Significantly reduces the MAG cost of studying the Summoner Lineage. 5 Scion’s Merit: Increases skill inheritance slots for the Summoner Lineage to 3. 6 Summoner Archetype: Elite. The party can now study the Devil Summoner. 7 Battle Hypnosis: While in reserve, Eupha will gain experience at the normal rate. 8 Scion’s Essence: Increases skill inheritance slots for the Summoner Lineage to 4.

Pagan Secrets: Further reduces the chance of the party being afflicted with Anxiety.

Grand Fantasy: Eupha is ready to acquire a new Heroic Embodiment.

And that does it for our Eupha Follower bond guide for Metaphor: ReFantazio.

