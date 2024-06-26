All Patch Notes for Elden Ring Calibration Update Version 1.12.2

Bandai Namco has just pushed out a new patch for Elden Ring, following the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. The changes outlined in the patch are largely balance-related, and players should be able to enjoy a more substantial increase in Blessings bonuses in the first half of the game.

Here are the full patch notes for Elden Ring’s Calibration Update, version 1.12.2.

Attack and damage negation curve scaling of the Shadow Realm Blessings have been revised.

The attack and damage negation has been increased for the first half of the maximum amount of Blessing enhancements , and the second half will now be more gradual.

, and the second half will now be more gradual. The attack and damage negation granted by the final level of Blessing enhancements has been slightly increased.

The calibration update can be applied by logging into the multiplayer server.

If the Calibration Ver. listed at the bottom right of the title menu is not “1.12.2”, then select LOGIN and apply the latest regulations before enjoying the game.

About graphics settings (PC version only)

We have confirmed a bug where the raytracing settings are automatically enabled if you have previously loaded saved data from previous game versions.

If your framerate is unstable, please check in the ‘SYSTEM’ > ‘Graphics Settings’ > ‘Raytracing Quality’ settings from the title menu or in-game menu to check if it has been unintentionally set to ‘ON’. Once set to ‘OFF’, Ray Tracing will no longer be automatically enabled.

In addition to that, Bandai Namco has also gone on to state that other balance adjustments and bug fixes have also been planned for a future patch.

For folks who might be having difficulty progressing in Shadow of the Erdtree, the Blessing buff should help to make things easier at least, and the gradual increases in the second half of the DLC will make things feel more balanced.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is now available on PC and consoles.

