How To Beat Bayle the Dread in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has plenty of end-game content, but one of the toughest bosses you’ll come across is Bayle the Dread. This creature is no pushover so you’ll need a good strategy to win the fight.

How To Beat Bayle The Dread in Elden Ring

Before facing Bayle the Dread we strongly suggest recruiting the NPC support that can help you during the fight. This must be done at the foot of Jagged Peak where you will see two dragons fighting. Kill the boss dragon engaged in this fight and you’ll be congratulated by Drake Warrior Igon.

Seated at the entry to the next portion of Jagged Peak, speak to him before continuing on and then you’ll be able to summon him while inside the boss arena during the fight with Bayle. For further setup for this boss fight you’ll want armor that is strong against physical and fire-type damage. Bayle hits extremely hard so the more health you have the better too.

Phase One

During the first phase, Bayle typically opens with his fire breath which creates a wave of flames sweeping across the arena. Simply roll through this as it approaches you to avoid taking damage. Another attack he will use when you are at range is a jumping smash. You’ll notice this attack coming when he lifts his right arm, so get ready to roll forward through the attack. If successfully rolled you will have a pocket of time to deal damage while he resets.

If you are already close he can also do the same attack, but this time igniting his arm with lightning magic first leaving an area of sparks on the ground where it makes impact. You need to roll the attack and then roll out of this area to avoid taking damage.

Other physical attacks to be careful of in phase one include a bit that you can see coming by watching his head, and can also be rolled along with a combination of two sweeping arm attacks, which come in combination and can be avoided by rolling towards him and getting away from the arms.

These are the core attacks in the first phase of your fight against Bayle but be careful, they can be used in combination making things a little tricky to spot the openings. If you choose to summon Drake Warrior Igon then it’s a good idea to let him pull agro from the beast while you safely position yourself behind to do damage. Don’t stress about the NPC as his health is infinite so he will remain in the battle while you survive.

Phase Two

When Bayle initiates phase two he will stand on two feet and spread his wings. This will channel fire and lightning around his position so it’s important to back off and get out of the blast zone. During this phase he often takes flight sending meteors flying towards you, so get ready to roll multiple projectiles at once.

Bayle looks to land an aerial strike when he descends so be ready to roll as he makes an impact. In this phase, you need to be careful not to step in the fire that will ignite around the boss arena.

Other than these new moves the fight should be relatively similar to phase one. Either pick your openings after attacks to deal damage or use your NPC companion to take the boss agro and deal damage to the beast from behind.

Last Resorts

If you’re truly stuck against Bayle then you can always use the Mimic Tear Ashes to help you out. This will provide a copy of the player that can deal and take damage during the fight. Combine this with the NPC companion and you should have more than enough help to win the fight.

You can always summon another player to help you fight but we’d suggest being cautious about this as it will increase Bayle’s health and in all likelihood increase the duration of the fight.

