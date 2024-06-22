The dead dragon where the Dragon Communion Priestess is
How to Unlock Dragon Form in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Jesse Lab
Published: Jun 22, 2024

In some of FromSoftware’s earlier Souls games, players could turn their character into a dragon through enough perseverance. That feature makes its return in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, so here’s how you can unlock dragon form.

Where To Unlock Dragon Form in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

To unlock Dragon Form in Elden Ring, you’ll need to go to Jagged Peak and speak with the Dragon Communion Priestess. Once you enter Jagged Peak through the Dragon’s Pit, in the wide-open area where you fought the Jagged Peak Drake, take the southern path until you find a gigantic dead dragon. There are no enemies in this region of the game — just gigantic sheep — so travel safely without fear of an ambush.

When you find the gigantic dead dragon, you’ll see three things — a Site of Grace, a massive altar with red light coming from it, and the Dragon Communion Priestess. Approach the priestess and she will offer you the power of a dragon if you beat Bayle the Dread. Accept her offer by selecting the “devour draconic essence” option and you’ll receive the Ancient Dragon’s Blessing, an item that will increase all forms of damage negation.

How To Unlock Dragon Form

Your next task now is to defeat Bayle the Dread. Backtrack to the open area where you fought the Jagged Peak Drake and head through the northeast trail. While there are no standard enemies on this path, you’ll have to fight two additional Jagged Peak Drakes and an additional boss, Ancient Dragon Senessax. Even then, you’ll have to undergo some tricky platforming with Torrent on numerous cliffsides to reach Bayle. Once you do reach Bayle, prepare for one of the stiffest fights in Shadow of the Erdtree and feel no shame in using Igon’s Furled Finger or the Mimic Tear to put this monstrous dragon down.

When you finally kill Bayle, return to where the Dragon Communion Priestess was and she’ll be gone. In her absence, you’ll find the Priestess Heart. This is the item that will allow you to transform into Dragon Form. Simply unequip all of your armor then consume the Priestess Heart and you will have activated Dragon Form! The form will remain active until you die, so whenever you wish to turn into a dragon, simply repeat this process and have fun exploring the Shadow Realm as a dragon!

Elden Ring is available now on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

