How To Reach Jagged Peak and Bayle in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

As you wander through Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, the eastern part of the map will seem inaccessible to you when you’re starting out. This area is Jagged Peak, and it contains one of the hardest bosses in the DLC — Bayle. Here’s how to get to him.

How To Reach Jagged Peak in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

The easiest way to reach Jagged Peak in Elden Ring is by going through the Dragon’s Pit, which is an optional dungeon located in the Gravesite Plain. The fastest way to reach it is to cross the Ellac Greatbridge until you reach a Site of Grace in an enemy camp. Once you do, head east down a path and stay on the path until you reach a fork in the road. By this point, you should hear an NPC start to wail about Bayle and how monstrous he is. Go a little bit past him and start to hug the cliffside until you see a cave. Continue into the cave and you’ll reach the Dragon’s Pit.

This dungeon is a fairly quick one, but it can be tricky if you let your guard down. The dungeon is primarily filled with skeletal enemies that can take a lot of damage, with some of them having a fire-breathing attack. Don’t forget, because these are skeletal enemies, you’ll have to hit them once they start to reanimate to put them down for good. As you keep making your way down the pit, you’ll see a large staircase. If you go up it, you’ll be taken to a room with a Magma Wyrm. If you head down the stairs, you’ll find a large room with a pit. Jump down it and you’ll fall for a while, eventually landing in a room with the dungeon’s boss, Ancient Dragon-Man.

You should have already fought an Ancient Dragon-Man on your way to the Dragon’s Pit, so its moveset should be familiar to you by this point. It’s a standard fight without any weird gimmicks, so he should go down without much of a challenge. After you beat him, instead of warping out of the dungeon, head over to the door at the far side of the room and interact with it. Go through the path, and you’ll reach Jagged Peak.

How To Reach Bayle

Upon entering Elden Ring‘s Jagged Peak, you’ll have only one path to take along the cliffside to a large open area filled with a lot of dragon corpses and two paths, one taking you northeast and one taking you south. Bayle lies on the northeast route, but if you want to begin the trek, you’ll have to brace yourself for a series of challenging dragon fights.

In that open area with the split path, one dragon is sleeping in the middle of the clearing amongst the corpses. This is a Jagged Peak Drake. It’s a fairly standard dragon encounter, but if you haven’t fought one since Elden Ring‘s base game dropped back in 2022, the Drake will humble you quickly. It’s not too difficult of a fight if you know what you’re doing, so once you fell the dragon, start your ascent up the peak. There aren’t any standard enemies as you make your climb, so you can rest easy knowing that you won’t see any cheap ambushes.

Your first real challenge on the climb is two Jagged Peak Drakes that you’ll have to fight simultaneously. When you first see the Drakes, they’ll be fighting each other. If you want a somewhat easier fight, stand back and let the two Drakes fight until one of them dies, allowing you to quickly jump in and defeat the weakened Drake. After you defeat the Drakes, you’ll receive Igon’s Furled Finger from a nearby NPC to use against Bayle.

Keep climbing the Jagged Peak and you’ll reach your next draconic foe, Ancient Dragon Senessax. Sanessax is similar to Fortissax and Lansseax insomuch as they’re electric dragons that have huge AOE attacks and can bring you down in a handful of hits. You are able to use Ashes during this fight, so plan accordingly if you want to summon one. After defeating Senessax, keep climbing until you reach another Site of Grace near the peak.

Now you’ll need to platform your way up the cliffside. From the Site of Grace, face left and start jumping up the cliffside with Torrent. The higher you go, the narrower the platforms will be and the greater the risk of falling. To make things even worse, lightning strikes will rain down from above, making careful navigation challenging. After climbing far enough, you should find a whole host of dragon corpses, signaling your climb is almost over. A little bit further ahead will be one last Site of Grace and a wide open arena. Congratulations! You’ve reached Bayle, one of the hardest bosses in the game. Good luck fighting him. You’ll need it.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

