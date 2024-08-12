All Patch Notes for Fallout: London Update 1.01

Fallout: London is absolutely fantastic, especially given that this Fallout 4 expansion is completely free. But it does have its share of technical issues, which is why Team FOLON has put out a new patch. Here are all the patch notes for Fallout: London Update 1.01.

Fallout: London’s 1.01 patch notes address a whole host of issues, though they don’t mention any crashes. If you need help to stop the game from falling over, here’s how to fix Fallout: London’s crashes. Instead, the patch addresses several specific issues, ranging from fixing broken quests to making the start of the game slightly more balanced. For example, if you accidentally hurt the Ferryman, he won’t automatically murder you.

Here’s every bug and issue the Fallout: London patch addresses, from the update’s patch notes.

Quest Fixes:

“Broken Angel” Fixed issue with how the player’s health is handled after the train crash, which disproportionately lowered the max HP of characters with already high health or endurance level, when it should have lowered the player’s current HP instead. Since the early-game balance was accidentally built around this bug, we have made the effects of the “Lab Rat” and “Railway Spine” afflictions more serious (though it will still be slightly easier).

“Charybdis” Added The Ferryman to the PlayerFriendFaction to allow a few accidental hits. The Ferryman and Sushi are also now added to the PlayerAllyFaction during the fight with the leeches. The utility entrance now gets locked to “Novice” after speaking with Rachel in the market, this is to make the quest marker point to the main entrance at the beginning of the next quest.

“Heavenslayer” Added quest markers on important keys in the Bank of England. Temporary fix for a bug where going through the Angel Station Lab permanently disables ambient music in people’s saves. You have to reload to before entering the lab for this to work. If you’ve already triggered it on your save, check the solutions channel on discord. Proper fix coming next update.

“Parliament of Fools” Made H4N-24RD non-hackable.

“Dolls Of The Deep” The first note you pick up now mentions the correct location.

“Swan & Mitre” Ricky no longer dies if you pass the intelligence check Killing the IODs inside the Swan and Mitre before than those outside no longer breaks the quest Quest should no longer get stuck on “Find out why Nadia’s delivery is late”. Hand in to Winston fixed Crystaline photon agitator objective clarified

“Welcome to the Vagabonds” Johnny’s Hymn book now has a quest marker

“Prison Break” Quest no longer breaks if guards inside have already been killed Quest no longer tells you to speak to Agatha if opening armoury after planting bombs

“Arms Race” Dialogue on hand in fixed

“Revenge, Thy Name Is Fury” NPCs now accept any vagabond hat

“Black” Nelson is no longer protected when you choose to kill Black

“Breaking the Cycle” Nelson is no longer hostile when returning to the Swan and Mitre Nelson no longer comes to the Swan and Mitre when he is told not to Memories of Syd now fails upon completion

“No More Heroes” Fixed Food for Thought start when siding with Harvin

“Food for Thought” Can no longer be started early

“It Rises In The East” Giovanni’s dialogue fixed Stanley dialogue fixed Can now return shipment to Meghna Characters no longer walk away mid conversation Hooligans no longer have markers on them when dead Skills checks now update to player’s stats

“Answers At Last?” Lawrence now always gives you the recipie for Crackle and Pop when he should

“Gordon’s Alive” Dialogue looping back to start on certain options fixed

“Scylla” Fixed missing aliases Stopped Jeremy from walking away while listening to the holotape

“Of Mutants and Men” Fixed scrambled dialogue

“A Roar in the Waves” Eve and Lily dialogue bug could not be replicated but fix attempted Angel boss will now be hostile even if player is allied with Angel

“Fifth Column Kick Out” Added Dr Alan Webb so that when you kill him before the relevant quest you are kicked out of the Fifth Column Added Rachel so that when you kill him before the relevant quest you are kicked out of the Fifth Column

“View to Kill post-quest” Messenger no longer follows you after delivering their note

“Memories of Syd” More of the quest can now be completed while Direct Action or Revenge, Thy Name Is Fury are active Marker no longer points to Syd while quest can’t be moved on ‘Check the back alley for Syd’ no longer points to the wrong place

“Pizza for Jordan” Can no longer be started early (unscrambled trader dialogue) Can no longer get infinite pizzas (sorry!)

“The Firm” Endurance speech check now shows correct stat

“Five Finger Discount” No longer starts early when picking up items No longer blocked due to turning in Rhys

“Magic Milk” Fixed dialogue incorrectly looping back to start



Gameplay/Stat Tweaks:

Perks/Traits/Afflictions The effects of the early-game “Lab Rat” and “Railway Spine” afflictions are now more serious (explanation in “Broken Angel”). Additionally, upon curing one affliction, you will get a reminder to cure the other one.

Beer mat stat multipliers fixed.

Fortify agility added to Corpse Cabbage tea.

Aluminum Tray now has British spelling and gives Aluminum instead of Steel.

Thames water radiation affliction reduced from 250 Rads to 169 Rads and removed resistances to fix a bug when using RadX.

Cigarette buff increased from 30 seconds to 60 seconds.

Nicotine addiction debuff effects reduced from -1 AGIL & -2 END to -1 AGI & – 1 INT.

Luger silencer added gun nut 02 requirement to craft.

Sneering Imperialist perk description fixed.

Various weapon changes: Molotov cocktails damage reduced from base game 50 to 30 and radius reduced from 500 to 400. Lewis gun, MG42 & Bren added to heavy weapon category. Lewis gun plasma barrel reduced range but increased damage to make it different from the laser barrel. EM2 changed to use .280 rounds.

Empty Bwonez bean cans now weigh 0.1 therefore less than a full can of Bwonez beans.

Foxes have had a slight nerf to their base attack damage.

Minebots/Naval walkers have had their health nerfed across the board.

Legendary Dryads fixed.

NPC/Actor Tweaks:

Churchill Churchill should no longer inexplicably turn into Dogmeat when dismissed and recruited again.

Ladybug renamed to ladybird.

Item Tweaks:

The gas mask will no longer print debug notifications in the top left upon camera switch.

Added 12 new workshop items.

Vault suit packages renamed to shopping bag.

Can no longer pick up vault suits from shopping bags.

Cash register renamed to till.

Non-adjustable wrenches renamed to Spanner.

Pneumatic Cylinder name fixed.

Flintlock rifle fixed so if you upgrade to the laser rifle from a lesser version, you now get the effects of the full laser musket

Various items added to scrap lists: This affects various workshops most notably Wandsworth tennis museum, unscrapable objects should now be scrapable.



Audio/Voice Tweaks:

Missing dialogue implemented. Missing Beefy lines implemented Missing Smythe lines in latter quests implemented A wee outtake was included for Robo-Margot, fixed and dusted! Gordon’s misaligned dialogue is fixed!

Missing holotape audio implemented.

Fixes to audio sound descriptors.

Reverb boosted for certain sound effects for further immersion.

Further ambient audio implemented.

Churchill footstep volume fixed, he should now sound less heavy.

Fallout 4: London is available to play now.

