All Perfect Match Season 1 Couples Still Together, Confirmed

Perfect Match is Netflix’s dating reality TV show with a spin. It takes its contestants from other Netflix reality TV shows and tries to pair them up. But how many of Perfect Match Season 1’s couples are still together? Here’s the answer.

Which Perfect Match Season 1 Couples Are Still Together?

No Perfect Match Season 1 couples are still together. Yes, you read that right. All those who coupled up on the show have broken up, some parting the moment the show ended. Here’s what happened with every couple who made it to the finals:

Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel

Winners Dom (The Mole) and Georgia (Too Hot to Handle) broke up so quickly that they didn’t even get to go on their winner’s holiday (via Netflix). The pair told Netflix that long distance was the issue, not apportioning blame. At least, that was their initial explanation, but Netflix’s Perfect Match “Where Are They Now?” catch-up revealed a little more in the way of drama.

Georgia went on to date reality TV star Harry Jowsey, but Dom only found out about this through a podcast. “We were still talking, we were together, then she had to go and do a certain podcast. The podcast came out and the title of the podcast was ‘Georgia and Harry Jowsey fall in love,'” he said. Ouch.

Georgia’s relationship with Harry didn’t last, and both Harry and Dom featured in Season 2 of Perfect Match, but both were eliminated.

Bartise Bowden and Izzy Fairthorne

Izzy and Bartise’s relationship briefly lasted outside the villa, with the pair going on a romantic real-world date. The distance between them was an issue, and while Bartise was prepared to come to the UK to visit Izzy, it didn’t work out. As confirmed by People, the pair ultimately broke up.

Kariselle Snow and Joey Sasso

Joey (The Circle) and Kariselle (Sexy Beasts), who were finalists on Perfect Match Season 1, lasted about as long as Dom and Georgia. That may come as a surprise to viewers, given that Joey actually became engaged to Kariselle. He proposed, and she accepted, though that bond wasn’t enough to win the show or keep them together.

Distance was an issue, as was the fact that the real world just isn’t like the constructed, relationship-friendly world of Perfect Match. But they parted on good terms. “I think that both of us really respected each other enough to be able to walk away from the situation and really give each other time, distance, space,” Joey told Netflix.

Lauren “LC” Chamblin and Nick Uhlenhuth

Nick (The Circle) and LC (Love is Blind) were a couple during Season 1’s finale. However, despite their chemistry, Nick said that he didn’t think LC was his perfect match. LC agreed, and as confirmed by People, they’re no longer together.

Chloe Veitch and Shayne Jansen

Chloe (Too Hot to Handle/The Circle) and Shayne (Love is Blind) also broke up once they hit the real world. Chloe had doubts the moment the cameras stopped rolling, explaining what happened on Netflix’s Perfect Match “Where Are They Now?” catch-up.

She said that she had “…come to my senses a little bit when filming ended. In a bubble in Perfect Match, it was beautiful.” But then she started thinking about how it would work in the real world.

Shayne also claimed some responsibility, explaining that “I had a lot of stress with the show and with my show still airing,”

So, the answer to how many of Perfect Match Season 1’s couples are still together is none.

Perfect Match is streaming on Netflix.

