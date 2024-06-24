Netflix Reveals Which Perfect Match Season 2 Couples Are Still Together

Perfect Match Season 2 saw six couples make it through to the final vote, and Netflix has released a set of post-show interviews revealing how the matches fared after the show. But brace yourself – it’s not good news. None of the couples, finalists Christine and Nigel included, are still together.

At least, it’s not good news if you were rooting for this reality TV show’s contestants. If, on the other hand, you tuned in for the drama, you’ll be rubbing your hands with glee. The show was filmed last year, so it’s not as if every relationship fell apart the week after the finale went out. But it’s not a great track record for the show.

The two-minute clip, posted to X by Netflix, has each couple detailing the circumstances of their break-up, with stories of partners being blocked, ghosted, and more. What’s particularly entertaining is that, since each cast member was interviewed separately, you get both sides of the situation.

So where did the couples of Perfect Match Season 2 end up? 👀 pic.twitter.com/WsRNjI03dt — Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2024

You hear Harry talk about his former match, Jessica, explaining, “It didn’t work out, but we still have an amazing relationship, and I think the world of her.” Then, the camera switches to Jessica, saying, “We haven’t kept in contact.”

On top of that, there’s Bryton all but accusing Elyse of being fake, remarking that “I started to see a personality that I didn’t get to see on screen.” Ouch. And Christine and Nigel? They barely lasted past their prize trip to Thailand.

You can check out the clip, and if you’re wondering how Perfect Match Season 1’s couples fared, they also broke up. All of them. Let’s hope Perfect Match Season 3, which is unconfirmed but seems likely to happen, can produce at least one match that lasts.

