Perfect Match: Are Kaz and Micah Still Together?

They may not have won Perfect Match Season 2, but Kaz and Micah were enough of a couple that they made it through to the finale. But what happened after that? Are Kaz and Micah from Perfect Match still together?

Did Kaz and Micah from Perfect Match Stay Together?

Kaz and Micah from Perfect Match Season 2 are not together. They broke up sometime after the show finished filming. That’s not great for a couple that spent a lot of the series matched, and while they unmatched during Episode 9, they ended back together for the finale.

The pair tested the water with other couples initially, and there was a spot of drama or two, but it seemed like there was absolutely something there. So, what happened?

Kaz gave the impression it was not an entirely amicable break-up. Speaking on Netflix’s catch-up video, he said, “My relationship with Micah is non-existent. The last message I got from her – it was she truly hates me.”

Micah offered a little more explanation, stating that her relationship off-screen was as tumultuous as their on-screen relationship, explaining that it was “…very quick lived, a rollercoaster. It didn’t last long – I don’t know if anyone’s super-shocked by that.”

Speaking to People, she added, “There were many, many great memories that we share that I’m happy, and I do not regret. I just don’t think that we were the right people for each other.”

So, what’s next for the couple? There’s always Perfect Match Season 3 – if the show gets one. Season 1’s Dom ended up back on the show when he and Georgia didn’t work out, though I doubt Netflix would let both Kaz and Micah participate.

Ultimately, the answer to whether Kaz and Micah from Perfect Match are still together is no. They split up after the show and are done with each other.

Perfect Match is streaming now on Netflix.

