All Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Trade Evolutions

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have 16 different Pokemon that will only evolve if traded with another trainer. In this guide, we’ll help you fill your Pokedex by covering how to get all of them.

All Pokemon That Evolve via Trading with No Held Items

While many Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet require held items to evolve during trades, that isn’t always the case. Here are all of the Pokemon that will evolve through a trade with no additional steps required.

Pokemon Evolved Form After Trade

Alolan Graveler

Alolan Golem

Graveler

Golem

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Haunter

Gengar

Phantump

Trevenant

How to Evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir

Pokemon Required Held Items Evolved Form After Trade

Dusclops

Reaper Cloth

Dusknoir

Before you trade your Dusclops to make it evolve, be sure it’s holding a Reaper Cloth.

Players can find a Reaper Cloth for their Dusclops in the Timeless Woods area of Kitakami. It spawns there as a sparkly dropped item.

How to Evolve Electabuzz into Electivire

Pokemon Required Held Items Evolved Form After Trade

Electabuzz

Electrizer

Electrivire

Your Electabuzz will only evolve when traded if it’s holding an “Electrizer.” You can buy this item from the School Store at Blueberry Academy for 250 Blueberry Points.

Once your Electabuzz has an Electrizer as its held item, trade it to another player and it will immediately evolve into Electrivire.

How to Evolve Feebas into Milotic

Pokemon Required Held Items Evolved Form After Trade

Feebas

Prism Scale

Milotic

Feebas is another Pokemon that requires a held item and trading in order to evolve.

Give your Feebas a Prism Scale, found as a sparkling item drop near Fellhorn Gorge in Kitakami. Then, trade it with another player, and it will evolve into Milotic.

How to Evolve Magmar into Magmortar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Required Held Items Evolved Form After Trade

Magmar

Magmarizer

Magmortar

Magmar will evolve into Magmortar when traded to another player, provided it’s holding a Magmarizer.

Like several other held items that cause Pokemon to evolve in Scarlet & Violet, the Magmarizer can be purchased from the School Store at Blueberry Academy using Blueberry Points.

How to Evolve Poliwhirl into Politoed in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Required Held Items Evolved Form After Trade

Poliwhirl

King’s Rock

Politoed

Poliwhirl has a branched evolution, meaning it can become either Poliwrath or Politoed. If you want to get a Politoed, you’ll need to trade your Poliwhirl while it’s holding a King’s Rock.

You can get a King’s Rock from the Delibird Presents stores in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. They’ll become available after you earn four Gym Badges in Paldea.

How to Evolve Porygon into Porygon2 in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Required Held Items Evolved Form After Trade

Porygon

Upgrade

Porygon2

Futuristic Pokemon Porygon will evolve into a Porygon2 when you trade it to another player, provided it’s holding an Upgrade.

You can obtain an Upgrade in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet by heading to the school store at Blueberry Academy and cashing in some Blueberry Points (BP).

How to Evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Required Held Items Evolved Form After Trade

Porygon2

Dubious Disc

Porygon-Z

If you want to evolve your Porygon2 a second time, you’ll need to do another trade. This time, make sure your Porygon2 is holding a Dubious Disc, and it will evolve to its final form when traded.

Like Upgrade, you can also buy Dubious Discs from the Blueberry Academy school store using BP.

How to Evolve Rhydon into Rhyperior in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Required Held Items Evolved Form After Trade

Rhydon

Protector

Rhyperior

To get your very own Rhyperior in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, give your Rhydon a Protector. Once it’s holding this item, trade it with another player, and it will evolve upon arrival.

Protector is found throughout the Terarium, among the sparkly items you pick up off the ground.

How to Evolve Scyther into Scizor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Required Held Items Evolved Form After Trade

Scyther

Metal Coat

Scizor

After catching a Scyther, you can evolve it to Scizor by giving it a Metal Coat, then doing a trade.

You can find Metal Coat for sale at the Delibird Presents in Levincia.

How to Evolve Seadra into Kingdra in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Required Held Items Evolved Form After Trade

Seadra

Dragon Scale

Kingdra

Before trading your Seadra with another player, be sure it’s holding a Dragon Scale. So long as it has this held item, Seadra will immediately evolve into Kingdra when the trade is complete.

You can find a Dragon Scale in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet by using the Item Printer. Alternatively, you can spend those hard-earned Blueberry Points in the school store.

How to Evolve Slowpoke into Slowking in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Required Held Items Evolved Form After Trade

Slowpoke

King’s Rock

Slowking

Adorably vacant Slowpoke is another Pokemon with a branched evolution, transforming into either Slowbro or Slowking depending on the method. To get a Slowking, trade your Slowpoke while it’s holding a King’s Rock.

Remember, if your Slowpoke reaches level 37, it will automatically evolve into Slowbro, unless you pause the evolution.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is available now on Nintendo Switch.

