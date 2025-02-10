Every Poppy Playtime Death, in Order (Chapters 1-4)

Poppy Playtime is a game that focuses on Playtime Co., a company that performed horrifying and unethical experiments on unsuspecting victims, including children. While the majority of deaths happen before the start of Poppy Playtime, you still witness (and participate in) the deaths of multiple characters as you play.

Recommended Videos

Deaths Before Poppy Playtime Chapter 1

Although most deaths happen before the start of the game, you don’t get information about everybody who died. So far, the deaths that we know about before the start of the game include:

Elliot Ludwig’s relative

Scientist killed by Huggy Wuggy

At least 8 killed by toys, recorded in a log

Surveillance Specialist killed by the Prototype

9 Miss Delights killed by the 10th Miss Delight

Bobby Bearhug killed by CatNap

Bubba Bubbaphant killed by CatNap

Craftycorn killed by CatNap

Hoppy Hopscotch killed by CatNap

KickinChicken killed by CatNap

Picky Piggy killed by CatNap

Susan and George Ayers killed by Doey

Unknown number of employees killed during the Hour of Joy and before

Unknown number of children used in experiments

Unknown number of visitors killed during the Hour of Joy and before

Chapter 1 Deaths in Poppy Playtime

Image via Mob Entertainment

Surprisingly, there are no deaths that occur during the events of Chapter 1, not even off-screen. This makes sense since the first chapter introduces you to the game and how to play it and sets the tone for the series. When you encounter death in this chapter, it’s in the form of information about incidents that occurred before the game. You might be wondering about Huggy Wuggy, who you defeat during Chapter 1. However, stopping Huggy Wuggy doesn’t mean he’s dead, and you find out that he survived in Chapter 4.

Chapter 2 Deaths in Poppy Playtime

Image via Mob Entertainment

Chapter 2 picks up the pace with deaths, including five that happen during the events of this chapter, and with Mommy Long Legs doing most of the killing. Additionally, you only see one of the five deaths, as the rest happen off-screen. Like the first chapter, you learn more about deaths that happened before the game’s start, but only a few.

Bunzo Bunny is killed by Mommy Long Legs after you play his game.

The mini Huggies are killed by Mommy Long Legs after you play their game.

You kill Mommy Long Legs and hear her horrifying death scream.

Chapter 3 Deaths in Poppy Playtime

Image via Mob Entertainment

When it comes to learning about deaths that occurred before the events of the game, Chapter 3 reveals the most deaths so far, and the Hour of Joy VHS tape you’re shown at the end likely has the highest death count of any event that happened before the start of the game. The scale of this event is easier to feel in Chapter 4, however, where you’re able to see its aftermath.

As for deaths that happen during the game, Chapter 3 is interesting because you could say that it has four deaths instead of three depending on how you view DogDay’s situation. He’s technically still alive, but his body is inhabited and controlled by the little Smiling Critters, which is a fate worse than death. Not including DogDay, you have one off-screen death, one death that you cause, and a death that you witness in Chapter 3. This chapter’s deaths include:

Bunzo Toy is killed by CatNap off-screen.

Miss Delight is killed by the player.

CatNap is killed by the Prototype.

Related: All Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Voice Actors

Chapter 4 Deaths in Poppy Playtime

Screenshot via Mob Entertainment

Chapter 4, of course, reveals new information about deaths that happened before the events of the game. However, you also have the most deaths in one chapter that you’re directly responsible for in one chapter, rather than only killing one or two toys like in previous chapters. The deaths in Chapter 4 include:

Pianosaurus killed by Doey to save the player.

Yarnaby killed by the player after a chase sequence.

Simon Smoke Toy killed by the player under the direction of the Doctor.

The Doctor killed by the player, who shuts down the system sustaining him.

The toys at Safe Haven with the exception of Doey, Poppy, and Kissy are killed by the Prototype.

Doey killed by the player while he’s controlled by the Prototype.

Potential Deaths in Poppy Playtime Chapter 5

There’s not a lot of information available for Chapter 5 yet, but you can make a few assumptions about possible deaths. First, since Huggy Wuggy appears at the end of Chapter 4, it’s possible that you actually kill him in the next chapter. Already having a fake-out death for Huggy in Chapter 1 is enough, and as the game is getting close to its end, it would make sense to remove Huggy Wuggy now.

The next most likely death is Kissy Missy. She’s already injured in Chapter 4, and she’s missing an arm after trying to help the player. While I would love to see Kissy Missy make it to the end, she’s already been through a lot and now everybody she was friends with, other than Poppy, has died. It would be better to end her suffering.

However, since it’s Poppy Playtime, there’s always the possibility that the next chapter will pull out surprises to subvert these expectations. Right now, Huggy Wuggy, the Prototype, Poppy, and the player are the known characters who are still alive and able to move around more or less freely. So, the options for characters to kill are low going into the chapter.

And those are all the deaths in Poppy Playtime in order.

Poppy Playtime is available now on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy