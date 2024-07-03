All Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions for Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

The first proper Test Drive game in over ten years races out in September 2024. It’s available to pre-order right now,so if you’re considering that, here are all bonuses and editions for Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown.

Every Pre-Order Bonus and Edition for Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

The series is all about the cars, so you shouldn’t be surprised to learn that the most basic pre-order bonus for Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is car-based. However, complicating things is that pre-order bonuses differ between the four editions of the game that are available.

For example, some editions offer Beta and VIP Beta access. The VIP Beta runs from August 13th to 18th, while the regular beta is from August 27th to 30th. Oh, and there are 2-day early access and 7-day early access for different editions. Yes, this is all getting a bit silly now.

So, to clear things up, here’s a run-through of every edition along with their respective pre-order bonuses.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown Standard Edition – $59.99

This, the standard edition, includes the following:

Base game

Pre-order bonus: Ford GT 2006

Test Drive Unlimited: Silver Streets Edition – $79.99

This slightly pricier edition includes the following content

Base game

Pre-order bonus: Ford GT 2006

Ford GT 2006 Pre-order bonus: 2-days early unlock

2-days early unlock Pre-order bonus: Beta access (console versions only)

Beta access (console versions only) Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

Lord of the Streets outfit for your avatar

Streets sticker pack for customizing your cars, compatible with all cars in your garage.

Free Solar Pass including access to the season’s premium rewards

Test Drive Unlimited: Silver Sharps Edition – $79.99

If you’re wondering why there are two identically priced editions, with slightly different content, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is based around the idea of two competing clans of racers: the upper class ‘Sharps’ and the street-wise ‘Streets’. Here’s what comes with the Silver Sharps Edition:

Base game

Pre-order bonus: Ford GT 2006

Ford GT 2006 Pre-order bonus: 2-days early unlock

2-days early unlock Pre-order bonus: Beta access (console versions only)

Beta access (console versions only) Jaguar F-Type SVR Coupe

Audi R8 Spyder V10 RWS

Baron of the Sharps outfit for your avatar

Sharps sticker pack for customizing your cars, compatible with all cars in your garage

Free Solar Pass including access to the season’s premium rewards

Test Drive Unlimited: Gold Edition – $89.99

This edition features all the content from the Silver Sharps and Silver Streets editions, with extra bonuses alongside. So, you’ll get:

Base game

Pre-order bonus: Ford GT 2006

Ford GT 2006 Pre-order bonus: 7-days early unlock

7-days early unlock Pre-order bonus: Beta access (console versions only)

Beta access (console versions only) Pre-order bonus: VIP Beta access (console versions only)

VIP Beta access (console versions only) Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR

Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

Jaguar F-Type SVR Coupe

Audi R8 Spyder V10 RWS

Maserati MC20

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

Lord of the Streets outfit for your avatar

Baron of the Sharps outfit for your avatar

Board Committee Member outfit for your avatar

Solar Crown sticker pack for customizing your cars, compatible with all cars in your garage

Free VIP Solar Pass including access to the season’s premium rewards with 20 levels already unlocked

The final thing to bear in mind is that you don’t get the bonus cars from the word go. Instead, they unlock at specific levels, so you won’t immediately have an in-game advantage.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. There was a Nintendo Switch version previously mentioned, though that appears to have been delayed or even dropped entirely.

