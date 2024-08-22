All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Until Dawn

Until Dawn is on the way again. Developer Supermassive Games has taken its 2015 interactive horror and rebuilt it for a new generation. And if you’re thinking about putting your money down now, here are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Until Dawn.

Every Pre-Order Bonus and Edition for Until Dawn

Until Dawn’s remake has no pre-order bonuses and no special editions. That may come as a surprise given that there have been collector’s editions and deluxe editions of previous Supermassive Games releases. The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, for example, was available with a cool model of one of the game’s monstrous enemies.

And the original Until Dawn did come with a pre-order bonus of an extra scene between a couple of characters. To the annoyance of some fans, this bonus scene was never made available to purchase, leaving it forever out of the reach of anyone who didn’t put their money down ahead of time.

If Supermassive is doing that with this remake, they’re playing their cards close to their chests. However, I have my fingers crossed that the missing content (it wasn’t a game-changer) is folded into this remake.

The game’s price is also causing a stir. The remake is priced at $59.99, and since the original has been delisted, the only way to buy it digitally is to pay that price. There are copies of the PS4 version around, but I’ve already seen the price of those slowly start to rise.

The remake of Until Dawn arrives on PlayStation 5 and PC this October 4th, just in time for Halloween. But if you’re thinking of pre-ordering it, there’s no real benefit to doing so, because Until Dawn doesn’t have any pre-order bonuses or special editions that could sell out.

Until Dawn (2024) will be available to play on October 4, 2024.

