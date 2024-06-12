Physical 100 Season 2 has come to an end, and, in a nail-biting finale, crossfitter Amotti came out on top. But just how tall is he? Here’s Amotti from Physical 100’s height confirmed.

Recommended Videos

Physical 100 Competitor Amotti’s Height Has Been Confirmed

Amotti from Physical 100’s height is 183 cm, which is 6 feet tall. This was confirmed on his torso statue, which displayed his stats as 183 cm and 87 kg. And, since all the others competitors smashed theirs, Amotti’s the only one of Season 2’s contestants in possession of an intact one.

However, while Amotti’s height hasn’t changed, Amotti did reveal in one of his YouTube videos that his weight is a little lower. In the video, he explains that he did indeed start off at 87 kg or 191 pounds.

Related: How Tall Is Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen? Answered

All the contestants’ busts were made before the competition began. However, during the competition, Amotti lost weight, presumably due to all the exertion and challenges of the show. And, by the end, wound up weighing 81 kg or 78 pounds.

Amotti also explained that he wasn’t entirely happy with his torso, though that statement may have been a little tongue-in-cheek. He, like the other contestants, had to remain in position for an hour in order for the mold to be made. But the snag is that he couldn’t exactly flex for an hour.

Related: How Tall Is Milton From Love Is Blind? Answered

“My body didn’t look as good as I thought,” he said, referring to the first day of filming, where he finally got to see the completed bust. But it’s one hell of a bragging piece, right? “I’ll keep it for the rest of my life”, he remarked.

So Amotti’s height from Physical 100 is confirmed as 183 cm, or just a hair over 6 feet.

Physical 100 is available to watch on Netflix now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy