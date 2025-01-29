Ultimate Arcane Conquest Class Tier List [Calamity]

Arcane Conquest is all about squeezing out the most DPS that you can with a proper build, upgrades, and cycles. That said, some classes simply have better DPS outputs than others for various scenarios. Here’s my Arcane Conquest class tier list.

Recommended Videos

All Arcane Conquest Classes Ranked

Image by The Escapist

I’ll be ranking all classes across three categories which are best overall damage, best cycle damage, and best support. Each class has its strengths and weaknesses but it’s ultimately down to scenarios and your build. That’s why I’m assuming you’re playing Calamity with best gear, upgrades, and skill trees for these rankings.

Best Overall Damage Class

The best sustained DPS classes for boss-killing from best to worst are:

Champion: They easily have the best melee sustained damage in the game and can melt bosses as long as you dodge telegraph AOEs well. Shadowmancer: If you can manage to keep your HP up with Shadow’s Grasp, you can output some of the best damage in a boss fight. Elementalist: They’re a close second-best sustained DPS boss-killer class if you can keep your damage spells around 3.5 to 3.7 second cooldown so go around 0.5 when upgrading spells. The trick is to not go too low on damage and not too low on cooldowns. Plus you’re ranged so you’ll have an easier time dodging moves and staying out of trouble. Arcanist: For sustained boss damage Arcanists fall behind Elementalists slightly. Paladin: Worst DPS in the game on Calamity but they shine as supports and tanks as you’ll see below.

Best Damage Class Per Cycle

The best overall damage classes per cycle (burst) in the game from best to worst are:

Shadowmancer: You cannot beat Shadowmancer damage per cycle if they’re using good gear, skills, and Sorcerous Rage. They can clear groups the fastest but you have to get used to their playstyle of sacrificing HP for damage and getting it back up with Shadow’s Grasp. Champion: They are the best melee damage class in the game and highly flexible for both burst and sustained DPS if you’re using Rune of Flames. They are slightly below Shadowmancer per cycle. Just don’t let go of that M1 so you don’t have to ramp the attack speed back up. Arcanist: Per cycle Arcanists are slightly better than Elementalists due to their burst potential with charge skills. Elementalist: They have flexible DPS numbers but per cycle, Arcanists are slightly stronger as Elementalists are more sustained damage-focused.

Best Tank Support

Paladins are the best supports in the game because they can both draw aggro well with high HP and heal allies. Also, they can block attacks with shields so always be sure to stand behind your Paladin. Additionally, if you have 2 or more Paladins in a party, be greedier with your build focus on damage, and ignore the Shield (Green) tree.

And that’s my Arcane Conquest class tier list. For more Arcane Conquest guides, check out the best skill tree

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy