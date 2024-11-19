Arcane Season 2: Who Is Singed’s Daughter (& Why Is She Important)?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Arcane Season 2 Act 2.

Arcane finally draws the curtain back on Singed’s backstory in Season 2 Act 2, revealing that the mysterious mad scientist once had a little girl. So, who is Singed’s daughter and why is she important to Arcane Season 2’s overarching plot?

Who Is Singed’s Daughter, Orianna Reveck?

Arcane Season 2 Act 2 sheds some of the secrecy surrounding Singed’s past in Episode 5, “Blisters and Bedrock.” Here, Caitlyn Kiramman figures out that, before becoming one of the Zaun underworld’s most sinister figures, Singed was an academic from Piltover named Corin Reveck. Some of this we knew already; Arcane Season 1 portrayed Singed as a disgraced ex-member of Piltover’s scientific community. But we didn’t know he was Reveck – an established character in League of Legends lore – or that he had a daughter, Orianna.

It’s a lot to take in, especially if you’ve never played League of Legends. Fortunately, Singed himself supplies an overview of Orianna’s history in “Blisters and Bedrock.” As in the games, Orianna’s Arcane incarnation suffered terminal lung injuries after exposure to toxic gas. She fell into a coma, and now Singed keeps her in a status chamber while he searches for a cure to her condition. Whether he’s swapped out her lungs and other infected body parts like Reveck does in League of Legends remains to be seen, though. But one thing is clear: whatever Singed has done in Arcane – including creating mutagen/street drug Shimmer – has been for Orianna.

Why Is Singed’s Daughter Important in Arcane Season 2?

If all Orianna was (indirectly) responsible for was the creation of Shimmer, she’d still be easily one of Arcane‘s most important characters. The dubious substance is a key factor in Seasons 1 and 2 – and if Orianna hadn’t fallen ill, it would exist. So, she’s a big deal for that alone. Plus, the poor kid continues to drive everything Singed does, including his deranged human/animal hybrid experiments. Again, this is critical to Season 2’s narrative, given it allows for Vander’s return.

There’s also a very real possibility Orianna will play a more hands-on role in Arcane Season 2’s three remaining episodes. As alluded to above, in League of Legends, Orianna’s father ultimately gets her back on her feet by transforming her into a clockwork creature. Assuming Singed pulls off a similar feat in Season 2 Act 3, expect Orianna to play a vital role before Arcane wraps up!

Arcane Season 2 Acts 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix. Act 3 drops on Nov. 23, 2024.

