Are Daenerys’ Dragon Eggs in House of the Dragon Season 2?

House of the Dragon Season 2’s third episode shows Rhaenyra sending Rhaena away with, among other things, a set of four dragon eggs. That makes one wonder whether House of the Dragon Season 2’s dragon eggs are the same ones Daenerys receives and hatches in Game of Thrones.

Recommended Videos

Are House of the Dragon’s Dragon Eggs the Same Ones Daenerys Receives?

The answer is yes – those House of the Dragon dragon eggs are the same ones that Daenerys Targaryen was given as a wedding gift during Season 1 of Game of Thrones. She hatches those eggs, and they become Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion, who grow into full-sized dragons, which, ultimately, allow her to accumulate an army and take on the powers of Westeros.

The moment that the House of the Dragon aired, fans were already weighing in with that theory. The lighting is a little different, mostly because Game of Thrones’ scene took place in a desert environment. But those eggs look extremely similar to Daenerys’, and now, the episode’s director has confirmed the theory.

Speaking to Mashable, director Geeta Vasant Patel explained that “Those are Daenerys’ eggs. All of us who work on this show are big Game of Thrones fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene.”

Related: House of the Dragon: Ser Gwayne’s Relationship to Alicent Hightower, Explained

There is one snag, though. What happens to that fourth egg? Daenerys is only gifted three, and they’re not in the same box that we see in the show. I’d like to imagine that some half-drunk cook takes one to make a giant omelette, but chances are that we’ll see what happens to that fourth egg. Whether it’s destroyed or hatched, House of the Dragon, whether it’s this season or a later one, is unlikely to leave that dangling.

So, the answer to whether Daenerys’ dragon eggs are in House of the Dragon Season 2 is yes.

House of the Dragon is streaming now on Max.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy