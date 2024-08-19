Image via Larian Studios
Category:
News

Baldur’s Gate 3 Releases Teaser for New Dark Urge Ending

The darkest of endings
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
|

Published: Aug 19, 2024 12:48 pm

Larian Studios took the world by storm with Baldur’s Gate 3 last year, and the next patch coming out in September will feature a new grim conclusion to your journey, where your character lets the Dark Urge take control one last time in a new ending.

Recommended Videos

Through the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) page, we had the chance to watch a small teaser for this new ending, displaying how far our character can go when you choose to play with the Dark Urge origin. Spoilers ahead, of course.

During this nefarious ending, the player character submits to the Urge and becomes Bhaal’s servant, using his powers to kill his companions by forcing them to jump from a cliff seconds before doing the same thing themselves. This murder-suicide ending showcases even further how twisted the God of Murder Bhaal can be.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Celebrates Its First Anniversary as Larian Looks to the Future With New YouTube Account

This new ending cutscene is only available if you start a Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough with the Dark Urge origin. While not confirmed just yet, it’s likely that you’ll also need to submit to Bhaal’s orders and become the Slayer in His name. This involves succumbing to the Urge whenever possible, putting you on a bloodstained path with no return. As Larian mentioned, they would be adding new evil endings, this is possibly only one of the many possibilities.

Romance options Baldur's Gate 3. This image shows Shadowheart and the artifact as she stares down at it it night

Many players have already experienced the Dark Urge in their previous playthroughs, but if you haven’t, this new ending will probably be the best excuse to start a new adventure with this origin story. But be warned! It can be devasting if you care about some of the characters and the world in general.

The new ending and much more will be included in the newest Patch 7 update for Baldur’s Gate 3, scheduled to be released in September. Playtesting for the patch has been available since July, although it did manage to break certain features already present in the game previously.

Post Tag:
Baldur's Gate 3
News
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Patrick Souza
Patrick Souza
Patrick is a Staff Writer for The Escapist and has also contributed to Prima Games. Interested in writing about games ever since he left college, he intends to keep this passion burning as long as he can. Diligently ignores his ever-growing backlog to keep raiding in Final Fantasy XIV, exploring in Genshin Impact or replaying some of his favorite RPGs from time to time. Loves tackling hard challenges in games, but his cats are still the hardest bosses he could ask for.