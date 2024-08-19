Baldur’s Gate 3 Releases Teaser for New Dark Urge Ending

Larian Studios took the world by storm with Baldur’s Gate 3 last year, and the next patch coming out in September will feature a new grim conclusion to your journey, where your character lets the Dark Urge take control one last time in a new ending.

Through the game’s official X (formerly Twitter) page, we had the chance to watch a small teaser for this new ending, displaying how far our character can go when you choose to play with the Dark Urge origin. Spoilers ahead, of course.

Father would be so proud.



Embrace your destiny and feast your eyes on a new evil ending cinematic teaser for the Dark Urge, landing this September 👇



Warning: contains spoilers! pic.twitter.com/1TkwDGqyle — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) August 19, 2024

During this nefarious ending, the player character submits to the Urge and becomes Bhaal’s servant, using his powers to kill his companions by forcing them to jump from a cliff seconds before doing the same thing themselves. This murder-suicide ending showcases even further how twisted the God of Murder Bhaal can be.

This new ending cutscene is only available if you start a Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough with the Dark Urge origin. While not confirmed just yet, it’s likely that you’ll also need to submit to Bhaal’s orders and become the Slayer in His name. This involves succumbing to the Urge whenever possible, putting you on a bloodstained path with no return. As Larian mentioned, they would be adding new evil endings, this is possibly only one of the many possibilities.

Many players have already experienced the Dark Urge in their previous playthroughs, but if you haven’t, this new ending will probably be the best excuse to start a new adventure with this origin story. But be warned! It can be devasting if you care about some of the characters and the world in general.

The new ending and much more will be included in the newest Patch 7 update for Baldur’s Gate 3, scheduled to be released in September. Playtesting for the patch has been available since July, although it did manage to break certain features already present in the game previously.

