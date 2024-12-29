Best Horror Films of 2024

2024 has been a great year to be a horror fan. From independent films to new franchise additions, here’s our list of the best horror films of the year.

Alien: Romulus

Seasoned horror director Fede Álvarez made his debut in the Alien franchise this year. Alien: Romulus was praised by fans of the series and critics. It included excellent performances from its intimate cast, with a standout performance from David Johnson as Andy.

As the Alien franchise has proven time and again, the isolation and emptiness of space make for great suspense-building. The use of practical effects makes the horror of Alien: Romulus feel unnervingly realistic.

The Substance

When aging aerobics star Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore) is fired on her fiftieth birthday, she is contacted by a lab that offers her a mysterious substance to make her young again. The next two hours will have you wincing and averting your eyes from the screen.

The Substance may not be full of jump scares, but it’s definitely the most uncomfortable watch of the year. Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley both deliver excellent performances in this feminist body horror, exploring society’s disregard for aging women.

I Saw the TV Glow

The most unconventional horror of our list I Saw the TV Glow is a gut-wrenchingly powerful experience.

Jane Schoenbrun’s haunting second film follows Owen (Justice Smith) and Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine), two misfit teenagers from a small town. They bond over their love of The Pink Opaque, a children’s television show. But the lines between television and reality start blurring. I Saw The TV Glow is the type of psychological horror that will stay on your mind for days.

Longlegs

Longlegs follows Lee Harker (Maika Monroe), a newbie FBI agent investigating multiple cases of familicide. The more she finds out, the more she realizes the murders all seem to connect to her.

From its very first scene, the horror of Longlegs is masterfully crafted. Where this film shines is its pacing – no scene drags on too long. Nicholas Cage also gives a truly bone-chilling performance as the titular villain.

Heretic

In Heretic, two Mormon missionaries visit a mysterious man to talk to him about their faith. Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East) soon find out that Mr. Reed (Hugh Grant) is not as sane as he seems.

From its trailer, Heretic doesn’t seem too scary. But the suspense built and the accumulating strange occurrences create a suffocating viewing experience. All three main cast members play their roles excellently. Heretic‘s plot has all sorts of twists and turns. By the end of it, you’re left wondering who to trust.

Smile 2

Smile 2 stays in the same universe as the original film, this time centering around pop superstar Skye Riley (Naomi Scott). While preparing for a highly anticipated comeback tour, Riley witnesses the strange suicide of her drug dealer. This incident incites a wave of terrifying happenings in her life, all leading up to her sold-out arena show.

The story of Smile 2 is brilliantly written. At no point does Riley know who to trust, even doubting herself. This film is full of truly terrifying jump scares and lots of stills that will stay in your head long after viewing.

Speak No Evil

Speak No Evil is the English remake of a Danish film of the same name. When Louise (Mackenzie Davis) and Ben (Scott McNairy) meet a fun and laidback couple on vacation, they expect to never see them again. But after things get dreary at home, they accept Paddy’s (James McAvoy) invitation to his home in the English countryside. Slowly, what is meant to be a relaxing getaway turns into a nightmare.

This is one of those films that has a lot of subliminal horror. Sometimes, looking at what’s happening in the background of a scene is enough to give you chills. James McAvoy steals the show as Paddy, a charismatic, likable but deeply unnerving character.

Oddity

Darcy (Carolyn Bracken) is a blind median, fuelled by grief. A year prior, her twin sister was murdered. Using haunted objects, she plans to find out exactly what happened on that fateful night, despite the apathy of her sister’s ex-husband, Ted (Gwilym Lee).

Oddity is an independent Irish film that handles grief impressively well. It’s also incredibly terrifying. The film has received rave reviews for a reason, with a score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The First Omen

The sixth film in the Omen series, The First Omen is a prequel story about Margaret (Nell Tiger Free), an American novice nun sent to Rome in 1971. There, she meets the ostracised orphan Carlita and grows a bond with her. Margaret begins to uncover a secret plot by the Roman church to make sure they retain the powerful grip they have on their people.

The First Omen is widely praised as the best addition to the series since the original The Omen (1976) was released. It’s full of gory horror galore and available now on Disney+.

It’s What’s Inside

Shelby and Cyrus are getting married. They decide to have a pre-wedding party with their friends, as a way to de-stress before the big day. But things go from fun to existential after a surprise guest introduces them to a body-switching game that threatens every relationship in the room.

It’s What’s Inside is a suspenseful and often funny psychological horror. It’s a refreshingly original idea for the horror genre but still uses all the tropes we love to see. This one is not as scary as others on the list, so it’s great to watch with that friend who doesn’t do well with intense horror.

