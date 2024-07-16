Best Prime Day PS5 Deals for 2024

Prime Day is here, and with it comes a barrage of deals for you to choose from. For this list, we’ve picked out some of the best PS5 deals that are a part of Prime Day. From accessories to video games, there’s plenty to choose from while saving money.

This unique charging stand made for the DualSense has a curved cradle design that’s a perfect fit for your PlayStation controllers. While it is available in various colors, the black design is part of the Prime Day deals. If you’re looking for a charging station with an aesthetically pleasing design that also charges your controller fast and protects it from overcharging, this is a perfect accessory to grab for your PS5 on Prime Day.

At over half-off of its original price, it’s hard to pass up on this video game deal on Prime Day. Assassin’s Creed Mirage for the PS5 is an homage to the original game that started this massive franchise. Fans of the series who were on the fence about picking up this game now have a great reason to purchase it— a price cut in half. The game has been praised as an interesting mixture of elements from both older and newer games, so if you’re looking for an Assassin’s Creed experience that’s on a smaller scale from the newer open-world endeavors, this is a Prime Deal that should be considered.

This officially licensed PlayStation product has a hefty price tag, but the Prime Day deal taking 20% off is reason enough to get this fight stick controller set. Whether you’re just looking to get into the competitive scene for fighting video games or want an arcade-like experience with your controls for fighting games like Tekken 8 or Mortal Kombat 1, this controller is for you. This fight stick controller is also custom-built to allow for modding and updating of buttons and controls. This is a top-tier control system that shouldn’t be missed.

The latest entry in the Final Fantasy VII remake series is on sale as part of the best PS5 Prime Day deals. In what The Escapists’ Liam Nolan calls “some of the best character work I’ve seen in a video game by taking what the original version did well and expanding on it,” Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a massive game with so much to do. Featuring countless mini-games and an extremely expansive story, this may be the Prime Day Deal that gets you the most bang for your buck.

This premium headset is made with the PS5 in mind. It has an impressive extended wireless range and a USB transmitter to ensure the best possible connection to your device. This Prime Day list is made to ensure you have every aspect of your PS5 gaming experience covered, and a good headset is essential if you’re looking for a good multiplayer experience or some privacy in your gaming. This headset also has the benefit of a neat “flip to mute” microphone attached to it, allowing for a seamless transition from talking in-game chats to muting if need be.

Ocotopath Traveler II is a critically acclaimed game that is at an incredible discount thanks to the Prime Day Deals. The game is a great example of a sequel that builds upon the original game in almost every way, with more fleshed-out characters, an evolution of the retro-pixel art that made the original game so famous, and more. With a story that’s considered more engaging than the first, Octopath Traveler II is another impressive game that’s at a very affordable price in the Prime Day deals.

The Turtle Beach Headsets are a more premium option compared to the others on this list. Thanks to Prime Day, they are also available at a nice discounted price. With an incredibly long battery life, this headset is equipped with high-performance nanoclear speakers that are specifically tuned for the immersive 3D audio that is part of the PS5’s audio settings. The headphone cushions are also comprised of memory foam to make this headset not only reliable with high-quality audio but comfortable as well.

This extremely customizable PS5 controller is specifically fine-tuned for shooter games. With the Call of Duty logo embossed on it, this officially licensed PlayStation controller is perfect for fans of the series or for those gearing up for the upcoming Black Ops 6. Shooters like Call of Duty can have problems such as input lag, which can be solved with the included cable, which plugs directly into your console and increases input speed. With re-mappable buttons, this controller has some of the best customization options you can find.

