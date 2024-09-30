Image Credit: Bethesda
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Swim League Codes (September 2024)

Image of Maja Kovačević
Maja Kovačević
|

Published: Sep 30, 2024 10:16 am

Updated September 30, 2024

We new codes.

Since Michael Phelps retired, even you can become a Swim League winner. Can you swim or not is irrelevant here—all that’s important is how fast you click. Grab your inflatable rubber duck and your leopard pattern speedo and become the champion that Roblox deserves.

Hitting the treadmill is as enjoyable as in real life, so redeem Swim League codes to make your life easier. Imbibe the totally legal Power Potions and you’ll get a head-start over all other players. If you’re hungry for more rewards, visit the Gym League Codes, too.

All Swim League Codes List

Working Swim League Codes 

  • 2KLIKES: Use for 2 Power Potions (New)
  • 100Likes: Use for 2 Power Potions (New)
  • Release: Use for 1k Money (New)

Expired Swim League Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Swim League codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Swim League

To redeem Swim League codes, follow the simple steps below:

How to redeem Swim League codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Swim League on Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel icon in the upper-right corner of the screen.
  3. Paste a code into the Enter code text box.
  4. Press OK to claim the rewards.

How to Get More Swim League Codes?

While you can find the codes in the Swim League Discord, there’s an easier way to get them. All you have to do is bookmark this article and check back occasionally. We’ll do the rest by bringing an updated list of Swim League codes straight to you.

Why Are My Swim League Codes Not Working?

Have you got the error message? Double-checking your spelling might help. Keep in mind that Swim League codes are case-sensitive, so they have to look the same as on our list to work. Codes expiring unannounced is another possibility. If you believe one of the codes on the Working list is no longer active, let us know so we can move it into the proper category.

What Is Swim League?

Swim League is a Roblox clicker simulator centered around water sports. Train hard to gain power and build muscle before you enter the world of competitive racing. Earn money, purchase training equipment, and unlock pets that will help you on your quest. You can even join your friends and open a successful swimming club together.

Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.