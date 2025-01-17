Savannah Life Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 17, 2025 Added new codes!

Being a lion sounds like a fantastic deal. You nap in the shade for 20 hours a day as your pack of girlfriends bring you food. People call you the king of the jungle despite this because of Mufasa propaganda. It would have been perfect, but Savannah Life spawned me as an impala.

To climb out of the herbivore hell and become an apex predator, I needed 20k coins. That’s right, even the grassland ecosystems can’t escape the horrors of capitalism. Luckily, you can get a ton of money by redeeming Savannah Life. Be as fast as a cheetah and redeem them before they expire! And, if you’re a fan of more eccentric animals, check out the Creatures of Sonaria Codes.

All Savannah Life Codes List

Working Savannah Life Codes

CUTE_DOG : Use for 275 Coins (New)

: Use for 275 Coins MOO_DENG : Use for 400 Coins (New)

: Use for 400 Coins FREE_PRESENT : Use for 300 Coins

: Use for 300 Coins MUFASA : Use for 300 Coins

: Use for 300 Coins RELEASE: Use for 250 Coins

Expired Savannah Life Codes

There are currently no expired Savannah Life codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Savannah Life

To redeem Savannah Life codes, follow the tutorial below:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Savannah Life on Roblox. Click the Codes button at the bottom of the main menu. Paste a working code in the Enter code text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your rewards.

How to Get More Savannah Life Codes?

If you want to hunt for more Savannah Life codes on your own, prowl through the developer’s social media. That includes the Savannah Life Discord server, the official YouTube channel (@noyoproductions), and the obligatory X account (@NOYO_Productions).

If that sounds like too much—don’t worry. There’s a reliable, faster way of getting the upcoming rewards. All you need to do is bookmark this page and revisit it occasionally to pick up your codes. We’ll do the rest and find them all so you don’t have to waste your time. This way, you can spend more time enjoying the game and less time searching for rewards.

Why Are My Savannah Life Codes Not Working?

Before you hit Enter, double-check if your spelling is correct. Make sure that your capitalization is accurate and that you didn’t leave out an interpunction sign. That aside, Savannah Life codes can stop working if the server is too old or the reward has expired. Try rejoining a newer server first. If that doesn’t help, your code is likely no longer active.

What Is Savannah Life?

Savannah Life is a relaxing Roblox animal roleplaying game set in the African grasslands. You can try out grazing the grass as a zebra, leading your pack of lions, or being a hippo and enjoying a nice mud bath. Explore the vast map, take good care of your animal’s needs, and complete quests to earn coins that will let you unlock new species, patterns, and colorations.

