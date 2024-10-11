Top 10 Best Roblox Horror Games

Whether you’re in the mood for terrifying jump-scares or just some spooky fun, Roblox is the place to go. Here are the best horror games on Roblox right now. Play with friends or alone, if you dare!

Escape The Man-Eating Train

Afraid of trains? Well, you will be after playing Escape The Man-Eating Train.

In this survival horror game, catch a train travelling across the desolate Archipelago desert and fend against Edward, the titular train with spider-like legs. Don’t worry, you’re not completely defenceless. Use guns and armour purchased at train stations to fight back against Edward and enemy players. The better you get at surviving on the train, the more money you earn. This can be spent on upgrading your weapons, armours and even your railcars.

The difficulty of Escape The Man-Eating Train changes on each round, giving every player a chance to challenge themselves.

Midnight Terror

Avoid being caught by scary creatures on your night shift in Midnight Terror!

Sound familiar? Midnight Terror is a great Roblox horror game for fans of Five Nights at Freddy’s. You’re left in charge of a VHS store in the woods, secluded in darkness and mostly silence. Serve customers by helping them purchase VHS tapes and put returns on the right shelf. But don’t get too comfortable, mysterious creatures are out to get you! Midnight Terror is not your typical Roblox horror survival game. Play through multiple times and try to uncover all three endings to piece together the full story of Midnight Terror.

Midnight Terror is best played with friends, so get a group together this Halloween.

Toby’s Hospital

Toby’s Hospital takes everything you enjoy from Roblox Obbys and makes it scary!

In Toby’s Hospital, you wake up confused in a disorderly hospital room. You have no idea how you got there, all you know is you have to escape. In this obstacle and puzzle game, hop over abandoned hospital beds and find keys to help you escape from Toby. If you’re not fast enough, he’ll catch you and send you right back to where you started.

If you’re looking for some action-filled horror, Toby’s Hospital is a great option.

Mental

If you’re feeling particularly brave, go ahead and investigate an abandoned psychiatric hospital in Mental.

One of the more popular horror games on Roblox, Mental is reminiscent of the original Outlast game. You can play on servers of up to 15 people, or completely on your own. Investigate the mysteries of an abandoned psychiatric hospital through completing objectives and thoroughly exploring rooms. You can buy objects to make gameplay easier, or brave your investigation with nothing but a flashlight and your legs to keep you safe from the mysterious creatures lurking in the shadows.

Mental is best played in a dark room with headphones on for full immersion.

Floors Have Teeth

A quick favour for a friend turns into a nightmare in Floors Have Teeth.

Another investigation based horror game, Floors Have Teeth will have you jumping at every sound. Choose from a range of unique characters and begin your journey in Vanish City, a creepily quiet and deprecated neighbourhood with some… interesting NPCs. The low res art style of Floors Have Teeth and the detailed controls make for a truly captivating experience.

Floors Have Teeth is regularly updated, and a new chapter is coming soon.

DRIVE

In the dystopian world of DRIVE, your only protection is your car.

There is nothing left of the world as we know it. Drive through destroyed Atlantis City completing tasks and staying as far away from the ravenous sea monsters as you can. The driving mechanics in DRIVE add a challenging element to gameplay that makes high tension moments even more intense. You might piece together the tragic events of Atlantis City, but will you survive to tell the tale?

Find out by playing DRIVE tonight!

Happy Family

One of the more unique games on the list, Happy Family is the story-rich horror game you should be playing.

This hand-drawn 2D game starts with you, the child of a Happy Family, in the year 1979. Your life is pleasant enough, but there are a few mysterious that make you question things. Like who is Mark? Why does he live in the basement, and why is it always locked? Why can’t we talk about him? Its up to you to answer these questions- without getting caught.

Happy Family is great solo, on those nights where you’re in for a little bit of horror.

Short Creepy Stories

Short Creepy Stories is for anyone who loves a good horror visual novel.

Explore over a dozen interactive horror stories in Short Creepy Stories on either single-player or multiplayer mode. Either way, you’re in for a uniquely terrifying experience with each game you play. Unlike most of the other games on this list, Short Creepy Stories follows a linear narrative with no survival element. So, if you’re in the mood for an interactive horror experience but don’t want a survival element to interfere with the story, than this is the game for you.

Experience numerous horror stories that are sure to keep you up at night.

Eyeless Jack

Based on the creepypasta of the same name, Eyeless Jack will send a shiver up your spine.

After a long period of separation, you’re moving back in with your brother. But things are weird. Why do you hear noises when you’re trying to go to sleep? Who’s footprints are outside…and why are they facing towards your bedroom window? Eyeless Jack is a slow burn interactive horror story that will have your heart racing.

For creepypasta fans, or just general horror-enjoyers, playing Eyeless Jack is a must.

Scary Hide And Seek

Have some light-hearted spooky fun in Scary Hide And Seek!

Finishing of the list with some casual horror is Scary Hide And Seek! Similar to Hide And Seek, Scary Hide And Seek casts you as either a Seeker or a Hider. If you’re a Hider you must blend into your surroundings by picking an object to transform you. As a Seeker it’s your job to sniff out the pretenders. There’s a range of scary locations like an abandoned hospital or scary forest, to add to the fun. But don’t get too comfortable- beware of a startling scare if you’re found out!

And those are our picks for the best horror games on Roblox. Anything we’ve missed out? Let us know in the comments down below.

