Black Ops 6: Bot Lobbies, Explained

A lot of complaints about recent Call of Duty titles center around one thing: skill-based matchmaking. The feature makes it a nonstop grind, forcing even halfway decent players to face the best competition. For those who can’t stand SBMM, here’s everything to know about bot lobbies in Black Ops 6.

What Are Bot Lobbies in Black Ops 6?

Bot lobbies are not exclusive to Call of Duty games. If there is a multiplayer element to a title, it’s fair to assume that players are looking for a way to get an advantage. Streamers frequently use bot lobbies to make their gameplay look better, going up against less competition to avoid frustration and embarrassment. However, it’s not just the pros that seek out these mysterious lobbies, with even the most casual players hoping to find solace in them.

To avoid SBMM, gamers will use a virtual private network, aka a VPN, to hide their IP address, effectively changing their location while playing a game. The reason behind this is that, for people in larger countries, there are going to be more people playing games like Black Ops 6, making the competition pool thicker and more difficult. By pretending to be somewhere the game isn’t prevalent, a player can ensure that SBMM is less likely to take over a session.

As great as all that sounds, there are potential downsides to seeking out bot lobbies in Black Ops 6. While there have yet to be reports of banning in Call of Duty‘s latest title, there are rumors that people found themselves unable to play past games due to using VPN software. A lot of the information is unsubstantiated, but at the very least, the powers that be frown on that kind of behavior, making it a potential headache.

Unfortunately, the mission to avoid SBMM isn’t likely to go anywhere, especially when it comes to Black Ops 6. Despite the game being in its infancy, there are plenty of fed-up players who can’t enjoy themselves casually because it puts them in the toughest lobbies. The feature was put in place to protect new gamers, but it seems to punish the most diehard fans, making them look for other ways to have a good time.

And that’s everything to know about bot lobbies in Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

