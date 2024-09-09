Blue Lock Chapter 276 Release Date & Time Confirmed

We’re getting down to it now, as one more goal will decide the outcome of the match between Bastard Munchen and PxG. If you’re wondering when Blue Lock chapter 276 is set to come out, here’s what you need to know.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 276 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 276 is set to be released on Sept. 14, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

As always, while the date is correct, the timing is more of an estimation than anything else. This is because the chapters are released weekly through the physical print of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan, so the exact timing may vary. That being said, you can certainly expect the chapter to drop within that 24-hour timeframe.

In addition to that, I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you an idea of when the chapter drops in your own local region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Sept. 14, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Sept. 14, 8 a.m. PT Europe Sept. 14, 5 p.m. CET Australia Sept. 14, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Sept. 14, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 275, Rin continued to be haunted by his vision of Sae, but managed to improvise to receive Charles’ pass. He was able to beat out Shidou and also get past Isagi and the rest of Bastard Munchen’s defenses to finally score a goal, evening things up between the two teams.

And that’s when Blue Lock chapter 276 is set to come out.

