Image Credit: Bethesda
Image Source: Crunchyroll
Anime & Manga

Blue Lock Chapter 278 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 29, 2024 11:38 pm

In a surprise turn of events, it looks like Igaguri may end up being the missing piece that Bastard Munchen needs to win out against PxG in the final NEL match in Blue Lock. Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 278 is set to be released.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 278 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 278 will be released on Oct. 5, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

After a little break in between the chapters, it looks like Blue Lock is back on its weekly release schedule so we won’t have to wait too long for the story to continue. As always, though, keep in mind that Blue Lock chapters are released via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine so the release timing may not be entirely accurate. It’s just a rough estimation based on the release times of previous chapters.

That said, I’ve also included a few different timezones below to give you a sense of when the chapter will likely be available in your region:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastOct. 5, 11 a.m. ET
USA – West CoastOct. 5, 8 a.m. PT
EuropeOct. 5, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaOct. 5, 1 a.m. AUST
JapanOct. 5, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 277, we saw the Star Change system put into play as both Noa and Loki stepped onto the field. Igaguri also subbed in, and we get to see his secret weapon: his ability to bump into opponents and force a foul on them to get the ball back in his team’s possession.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date and time for Blue Lock chapter 278.

Blue Lock
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
