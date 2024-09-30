Blue Lock Chapter 278 Release Date & Time Confirmed

In a surprise turn of events, it looks like Igaguri may end up being the missing piece that Bastard Munchen needs to win out against PxG in the final NEL match in Blue Lock. Here’s when Blue Lock chapter 278 is set to be released.

Recommended Videos

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 278 Release?

Blue Lock chapter 278 will be released on Oct. 5, at around 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

After a little break in between the chapters, it looks like Blue Lock is back on its weekly release schedule so we won’t have to wait too long for the story to continue. As always, though, keep in mind that Blue Lock chapters are released via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine so the release timing may not be entirely accurate. It’s just a rough estimation based on the release times of previous chapters.

That said, I’ve also included a few different timezones below to give you a sense of when the chapter will likely be available in your region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast Oct. 5, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast Oct. 5, 8 a.m. PT Europe Oct. 5, 5 p.m. CET Australia Oct. 5, 1 a.m. AUST Japan Oct. 5, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The only way to read Blue Lock officially in English is by purchasing the physical or digital volumes from Kodansha’s website. There are drawbacks to this method, as you’ll have to wait for enough chapters to be compiled into a volume before you can buy them. There doesn’t seem to be a way to subscribe to read the chapters individually as they get released.

In chapter 277, we saw the Star Change system put into play as both Noa and Loki stepped onto the field. Igaguri also subbed in, and we get to see his secret weapon: his ability to bump into opponents and force a foul on them to get the ball back in his team’s possession.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date and time for Blue Lock chapter 278.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy