Video Games
Burgeria Tycoon Codes (January 2025)

Published: Jan 23, 2025 03:18 am

Updated: January 23, 2025

We added new codes!

It was about time someone dethroned that clown Ronald McDonald from the top of the fast food pyramid. If you join Burgeria Tycoon on Roblox, that chosen one can be you. Win the hearts and wallets of the people by gracing them with the most mouth-watering burgers.

You have a lot of potatoes to peel before you can even think about an international franchise. Don’t let that discourage you—Burgeria Tycoon codes are here to help. By claiming the double money boosts, you can speed up your rise to the fast food hall of fame. If your favorite part of a burger is the cheddar slice, check out Cheese Factory Tycoon Codes and grab more freebies!

All Burgeria Tycoon Codes List

Working Burgeria Tycoon Codes 

  • 10KFollowers: Use for a Double Money Boost
  • 15KLikes: Use for a Double Money Boost
  • 5KFollowers: Use for a Double Money Boost
  • FollowTijoro: Use for a Double Money Boost
  • 1MVisits: Use for a Double Money Boost
  • 350KVisits: Use for a Double Money Boost
  • NEW: Use for a Double Money Boost

Expired Burgeria Tycoon Codes 

  • There are no expired Burgeria Tycoon codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Burgeria Tycoon

Follow the steps below to redeem the Burgeria Tycoon codes:

How to redeem Burgeria Tycoon codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Burgeria Tycoon on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Input an active code into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Press Redeem to grab your rewards.

How to Get More Burgeria Tycoon Codes?

One way to get the upcoming Burgeria Tycoon codes is to scour the official social media. If you don’t mind putting in some effort, jump into The Red Tree Games Discord server and the developer’s X profile (@Tijoro64). If you want to save a lot of time, consider bookmarking this page instead. We check the socials often, so all you need to do is revisit the list occasionally.

Why Are My Burgeria Tycoon Codes Not Working?

Have you double-checked your spelling? When a Burgeria Tycoon code isn’t working, a typo is usually behind the issue. If the problem persists despite the correct spelling, your code is likely no longer valid. The developer can take the rewards down at any time, so make sure to claim them soon to avoid disappointment!

What Is Burgeria Tycoon?

Burgeria Tycoon is a Roblox simulator game putting you in charge of a flourishing fast-food franchise. You’ll start from the ground up, peeling potatoes and working hard to earn money for upgrades and staff. As you expand your business, the challenge of making delicious food and watching your earnings rise will fuel your determination to climb the leaderboard.

For more free rewards in similar games, make sure to check out our Coffee Shop Tycoon Codes and Sushi Shop Tycoon Codes articles, too.

