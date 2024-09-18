Can I Watch Dancing With The Stars on Disney Plus? Answered

Although Dancing with the Stars started in 2005, it looks like the groove isn’t dying out any time soon. Here’s whether you can watch Dancing With the Stars on Disney+ or if you have to catch it live when it premiers on TV.

Is Dancing with the Stars on Disney Plus?

If you’re hoping to catch the latest episodes of Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars, you’ll be glad to know that you can find them available on Disney+. Episodes are also available the following day on Hulu if you don’t happen to have a Disney+ subscription. However, if you’re hoping to catch them as soon as possible, you’ll want to join the House of Mouse or subscribe with a Hulu/Disney + Bundle.

Season 33 is bringing a host of new talent this time around, but one of the most controversial picks has to be Anna Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, who had a Netflix docuseries titled “Inventing Anna” premiere in 2022. While we’re not sure if her dance moves can match her infamy, it’s bound to be quite an experience seeing her hit the dance floor.

Do You Need a Specific Disney+ Plan To Watch Dancing with the Stars?

No matter the type of Disney+ subscription you have, you can jump into the world of Dancing with the Stars. I’m currently on the Ad-Supported tier and can watch the first episode with no problems, alongside the entirety of seasons 32 and 31. Unlike Netflix, Disney+ subscribers have full access to their catalog, regardless of the subscription tier they pay for. The same goes for those with a Hulu subscription. No matter where you’re watching, it takes two to tango, but just one subscription service to tune in.

Dancing with the Stars Season 33 is available to watch now on Disney +.

