Can You Customize Your Lightsaber in Jedi: Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arms you with a lightsaber, capable of deflecting laser bolts, chopping off arms, and more. But what if you want to make your laser sword a little more personal in this Respawn game? Here’s the answer to whether you can customize your lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

You Can Customize Your Lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Here’s How

The game will let you customize your lightsaber or, at least, its appearance. You can’t do anything as elaborate as adding a laser crossguard, but you can alter it in other ways. You change the material it’s made out of, the appearance of individual parts, and more.

You can also alter the color of the blade, so if you’re a Mace Windu fan you can have your own purple lightsaber (insert your own filthy joke here). All the lightsaber colors are unlocked from the start, though you gather other materials as you progress through the game. You’ll find materials in boxes and so forth, so it’s worth wandering off the beaten track.

You customize your lightsaber using workbenches, which are found in various places around the game. However, you only get access to workbenches when you’ve completed the Coruscant level and reached your ship. From that point on you can customize your saber.

Does Customizing Your Lightsaber Make It Do More Damage?

Customizing your lightsaber is an entirely cosmetic feature. No matter how you modify it, it’s not going to deliver any more damage. Instead, you’ll be upgrading Cal himself, through the skill tree. So, customize away, but it’s going to have no effect on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s gameplay.

So, if you were wondering if you can customize your lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, that’s what you need to know.