Can You Watch the Original, Unaired Game of Thrones Pilot?

Game of Thrones‘ pilot is one of the most legendary unaired episodes in TV history – and plenty of fans are dying to see it! But can you actually watch the original Game of Thrones pilot, either online or via physical media?

Recommended Videos

Can You Watch the Unaired Game of Thrones Pilot?

HBO has never broadcast the Game of Thrones pilot, nor has the network made it available on streaming services or home media. The general sense is that everyone involved would like to pretend the pilot didn’t happen. There aren’t even any bootleg copies floating around online! So, for now, there’s no way to watch the Game of Thrones pilot.

Related: Game of Thrones Showrunners Reveal What They’d Change About the HBO Show

Why Did HBO Reshoot the Game of Thrones Pilot?

The Game of Thrones pilot reportedly cost $10 million, yet HBO still opted to reshoot almost the entire episode. Why? Mostly because of script issues. When showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss screened a rough cut of the pilot for future The Last of Us co-creator Craig Mazin, he flagged some major problems with its storytelling. Notably, the connections between Game of Thrones‘ core ensemble weren’t properly defined. As such, several major plot points – including the incestuous affair between Cersei and Jaime Lannister – didn’t land. HBO executives agreed, and Benioff and Weiss re-filmed the pilot with an overhauled script. And that’s how we ended up with Game of Thrones Season 1, Episode 1, “Winter Is Coming.”

Related: What Book Is Game of Thrones Spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Based On?

Major Differences in the Game of Thrones Pilot

There are a lot of differences between the original Game of Thrones pilot and Season 1, Episode 1, “Winter Is Coming.” We’ve rounded up the biggies below:

The following roles are played by different actors in the pilot: Daenerys Targaryen (Tamzin Merchant), Catelyn Stark (Jennifer Ehle), Illyrio Mopatis (Ian McNeice), Gared (Richard Ridings), and Ser Waymar Royce (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Whereas “Winter Is Coming” opens with White Walkers attacking Night’s Watch rangers beyond the Wall, the pilot’s first scene focuses on the poisoned Jon Arryn dying while trying to expose the true parentage of Cersei’s children.

The pilot features several other scenes not present in “Winter Is Coming,” including a flashback depicting the Mad King’s execution of Ned Stark’s father and brother. It also includes scenes that ultimately appeared in “Winter Is Coming” in altered form (such as the White Walker attack).

Unlike Game of Thrones‘ now-iconic world map title sequence, the pilot’s opening credits follow a raven as it flies from Castle Black to the Red Keep.

Several filming locations are different in the pilot. For example, Scotland doubles for the North, not Northern Ireland (as in Game of Thrones Seasons 1-8). As a result, some key environments – particularly Winterfell and its surrounds – don’t match up with their respective aesthetics later established in the series proper.

Like I said, that’s just a brief overview; the pilot really is an entirely different beast. Even so, a handful of scenes from the pilot made it into “Winter Is Coming.” This material is easy to spot, as several actors’ hairstyles – and in the case of younger cast members, ages – are noticeably different!

Game of Thrones Seasons 1-8 are currently streaming on HBO and Max.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy