Claim to Fame Season 3 Release Date Confirmed

Claim to Fame Season 3 is on the way, with 11 more contestants whose claim to fame is being related to an actor, singer, wrestler, or another famous person. But when does it air? Here’s the Claim to Fame Season 3 confirmed release date.

Claim to Fame Season 3’s release date is Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on ABC. It’ll also stream on Hulu. It features 11 contestants, all of whom are trying to guess each others’ claim to fame, aka the celebrity they’re related to.

ABC hasn’t given the dates for all the episodes, but going by previous seasons, I’d expect it to be as follows:

Episode 1 – Wed., July 10, 2024

Episode 2 – Wed., July 17, 2024

Episode 3 – Wed., July 24, 2024

Episode 4 – Wed., July 31, 2024

Episode 5 – Wed., August 7, 2024

Episode 6 – Wed., August 14, 2024

Episode 7 – Wed., August 21, 2024

Episode 8 – Wed., August 28, 2024

Episodes 9 & 10 – Wed., September 3, 2024

Season 1 saw the final two episodes drop one day after each other, while Season 2 had both episodes as a double bill.

You can expect plenty of drama throughout the series though, ultimately, there can be only one winner. And with $100,000 on the line, each contestant will be doing their best to remain in the running.

Claim to Fame‘s application form is pretty extensive, so we at least know the celebrities they’re related to will be halfway famous. Previous contestants have included the daughter of Eddie Murphy, the granddaughter of Dean Martin, and Zendaya’s cousin, just to name a few.

So, the Claim to Fame Season 3 confirmed release date is Wed., July 10, with episodes dropping every week after that for eight weeks.

Claim to Fame airs on ABC.

