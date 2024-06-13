Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture Release Date Confirmed

The Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture release date is rapidly approaching. Here’s when you can expect Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture to release.

Recommended Videos

When Does Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture Release?

The first episode of Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture will be released on June 21st. That’s next Friday at the time of this writing, which means you’ve got enough time to go and watch the original series if you want to, and even some of the films. It also means that we’ve got a whole week to wait just for the first episode, and from there, another week to wait for each episode after it too.

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture is going to be another strong addition to the Disney Plus lineup of anime. Code Geass joins other exceptional anime, including Bleach: Thousand Year War and Heavenly Delusion. Someone there must really have their finger on the weeb pulse to pick them like this.

Related: Is Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture a Sequel?

What Is Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture About?

The original Code Geass (spoilers ahead) told the story of Lelouch, who gained the ability to control people with his fancy eye and also had a mech suit. You’d think the two together would be overkill, and while you’re not wrong, it wasn’t an easy task for him to overthrow everything and put himself into power. A lot of people died, but hey, that’s anime.

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture follows along with two brothers known as the Nameless Mercanaries, and sort of splits Lelouch’s skills into two people. Roze is a genius strategist, while Ash is an exceptional Knightmare pilot. Yes, the mechs in this world are called Knightmares. The story is set after Lelouch’s reign, which means that we’re expecting some callbacks, but it might not be 100% essential to be up to date with the story so far.

Related: Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Movie & Episode Release Dates

It’ll be interesting to see if any more supernatural abilities pop up here, and also whether the protagonists end up being as good-natured as they normally are or basically a bit unhinged like Lelouch was. We’ll find out alongside you, so keep your eyes peeled for it when it launches next week.

Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture will premiere on June 21 on Disney+.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy