Creature Commandos: Who Is Nosferata (& What Do We Know About Her From DC Comics Canon)?

Creature Commandos Season 1’s finale establishes a new Task Force M roster that includes a character most viewers probably won’t recognize: Nosferata. So, who exactly is Nosferata, and what do we know about her from Creature Commandos‘ DC Comics source material?

Who Is Task Force M’s New Recruit Nosferata in Creature Commandos?

Nosferata is (as her name and appearance suggest) a vampire. She makes her first appearance in Creature Commandos Season 1 in Episode 4, “Chasing Squirrels.” Here, Nosferata and fellow Belle Reve inmate Congorilla bully Nina Mazursky in the prison’s cafeteria. However, things don’t pan out the way Nosferata and her furry pal had planned, after the Bride steps in to defend her Task Force M teammate, killing Congorilla. Whether the Bride – now officially Task Force M’s field leader – will remain hostile towards Nosferata in Creature Commandos Season 2 remains to be seen.

Either way, Nosferata’s elevation to the ranks of Task Force M reflects Creature Commandos writer (and DC Studios co-head) James Gunn’s obvious affection for the blood-sucking baddie. Indeed, Gunn recently confirmed that he almost featured Nosferata as part of the show’s original Task Force M line-up. And while Gunn ultimately excluded Nosferata from the monster squad’s inaugural team sheet, she’s now all set to be a major player in Creature Commandos‘ second batch of episodes.

What We Know About Nosferata From DC Comics Canon

So, what can we expect from Nosferata when she returns in Creature Commandos Season 2? Honestly, it’s hard to say. The supervillain – created by writer/artist team Karl Kesel and Tom Grummett as a foil for Superboy in the 90s – doesn’t have many comics appearances to her name.

That said, assuming Gunn sticks closely to Nosferata’s comic book characterization (and that’s by no means guaranteed), we’ll learn she’s not a “traditional” vampire. Instead, Nosferata is the product of Project Moreau: a covert government-run genetic research facility. Gunn might also reference Nosferata’s comics obsession with ruling the uncharted island where Project Moreau was based.

All seven episodes of Creature Commandos Season 1 are currently streaming on Max.

