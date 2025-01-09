Creature Commandos Season 1’s Ending (& How It Ties Into DCU Chapter One), Explained

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Creature Commandos Season 1, Episode 7, “A Very Funny Monster.”

Creature Commandos‘ first season packs plenty of big twists (and even bigger deaths) into its final installment. So, to help you keep track of it all, we’ve explained Creature Commandos Season 1’s ending below, including what it all means for the wider DC Universe Chapter One slate.

Is Rick Flag Sr. Still Injured?

Yes, the last we see of Rick Flag Sr. he’s still in a hospital bed with (among other injuries) a broken back. Which begs the question: how does this track with Rick’s return in Peacemaker Season 2? After all, Waller’s right-hand man will apparently be fully mobile when he makes his live-action debut in Peacemaker‘s second season. So, either Peacemaker Season 2 takes place before Creature Commandos Season 1 on the DCU timeline, or following a big enough time jump to allow Flag Sr. to recuperate from his injuries. Our money’s on the former, although it’s possible Waller will draw upon her considerable resources to speed up Rick’s recovery.

Is Nina Mazursky Dead?

It sure looks that way. After the Bride and Doctor Phosphorus convince the reluctant Nina Mazursky to stab Princess Ilana Rostovic while she’s swimming, Weasel tips Ilana off. A struggle ensues and Nina (not Ilana) gets the pincushion treatment. Admittedly, Creature Commandos is a comic book show, and death is rarely the end in comics. That said, Episode 7 presents Nina’s wounds as fatal (she loses a lot of blood), and everyone subsequently talks about her as being unequivocally KIA. So, when Creature Commandos Season 2 eventually debuts on Max, don’t expect Nina to appear as part of Task Force M’s line-up.

Was Circe Right About Princess Ilana Rostovic?

Yep, Circe’s claim in Creature Commandos Season 1, Episode 4 that Princess Ilana is secretly a would-be tyrant destined to usher in the apocalypse is true. It turns out Ilana hired Clayface to impersonate Doctor Aisla MacPherson after MacPherson met with Amanda Waller and Rick Flag Sr. So, when Flag outs “MacPherson” as Clayface in Episode 5, Waller decides that everything the real MacPherson told her in support of Circe was a pack of lies. It’s a slick bit of misdirection on the princess’ part. But unfortunately for Ilana, the Bride discovers her connection to Clayface and pieces the conspiracy together. Ilana then gets a bullet between the eyes – not because she wants to conquer the planet, but because she killed the Bride’s buddy, Nina Mazursky.

Who Is Running Task Force M Now?

With Rick Flag Sr. out of action for the foreseeable future, the Bride is officially Task Force M’s full-time field leader. We see her receive this promotion in Creature Commandos Season 1’s final scene. We also get a look at the new team roster that will appear in Season 2. Aside from the Bride and fellow Season 1 alums Doctor Phosphorus and Weasel, Task Force M’s members now include the rebuilt G.I. Robot, King Shark, Nosferata, and Khalis. King Shark previously appeared in Creature Commandos writer (and DC Studios co-head) James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and is (as his name suggests) a shark-human hybrid. Meanwhile, Nosferata is a vampire and Khalis is a mummy, so both are very in keeping with Task Force M’s focus on “monster” ex-cons.

Is There a Post-Credits Scene?

Yes, Creature Commandos Season 1, Episode 7 includes a post-credits scene. It’s not exactly a bombshell; just a funny moment between Eric Frankenstein and his elderly Pokolistani ally where they share some sparrow dropping soup. So, don’t stick around expecting a big tease for either Creature Commandos Season 2 or the wider DCU Chapter One slate. Indeed, the only real info we get from Episode 7’s stinger is that Frankenstein is still convinced the Bride loves him, despite her violently rejecting him again in the Season 1 finale!

All seven episodes of Creature Commandos Season 1 are currently streaming on Max.

