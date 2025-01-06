Is Creature Commandos Getting a Season 2?

Adult animated series Creature Commandos is both a critical and ratings success for DC Studios and Max. But does this mean Creature Commandos is definitely getting a Season 2?

Is Creature Commandos Season 2 Happening?

Yes, DC Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and Max officially confirmed that they’re moving forward with Creature Commandos Season 2 on Dec. 23, 2024. The studios and streaming platform confirmed the news via a joint press release (per Variety), with HBO & Max comedy programming head Amy Gravitt praising Creature Commandos writer James Gunn, as well as his fellow DC Studios co-CEO and co-chair Pete Safran, and Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey.

“Only James Gunn could have conjured this wild band of misfit monsters who tug at your heart and force you to root passionately for them,” Gravitt said. “We couldn’t be more delighted to continue their stories with James, Dean Lorey, Peter Safran and our fantastic partners at DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation.” Gunn and Safran returned the favor, saluting Gravitt and the HBO and Max teams for “consistently deliver[ing] above industry expectations” not just with Creature Commandos, but other DC fare such as Peacemaker and The Penguin.

When Is Creature Commandos Season 2 Coming Out?

There’s currently no official release date for Creature Commandos Season 2. That said, it’s likely that the animated series’ second batch of episodes won’t drop until 2026 at the earliest. Gunn reportedly hasn’t written any of Season 2’s scripts yet, which will presumably require at least two or three months. And given Gunn’s currently deep in post-production on the upcoming Superman reboot, the writing process could take even longer.

If you then factor in the time-intensive animation process – at least another six months, if not a full year – ]the odds of Creature Commandos Season 2 arriving pre-2026 look slim. Indeed, our bet is on a premiere date sometime in 2027. But, again, that’s pure guesswork on our part; until Gunn or anyone at Max says otherwise, Season 2’s release date is still up in the air!

Creature Commandos Season 1 is currently streaming on Max, with the season finale dropping on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.

