Who Does Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz Voice in Creature Commandos Season 1?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Creature Commandos Season 1, Episode 4, “Chasing Squirrels.”

Creature Commandos‘ latest episode marks the debut of a previously unannounced cast member: Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum Stephanie Beatriz. So, who does Stephanie Beatriz play in Creature Commandos Season 1, and is she a character culled from DC Comics canon?

Who Does Stephanie Beatriz Voice in Creature Commandos Season 1?

Stephanie Beatriz voices Doctor Aisla MacPherson in Creature Commandos Season 1. MacPherson is a tenured professor at Terrebone University, and an expert on Themyscira – the mystical island Amazons such as Wonder Woman and Circe call home. As such, she’s the first person Amanda Waller calls to verify the seemingly legit apocalyptic vision Circe shares with her. So, MacPherson represents a small yet important part, which is presumably why Beatriz signed up.

Creature Commandos isn’t Beatriz’s first DC gig. She voiced Batwoman in the 2022 animated feature Catwoman: Hunted. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine veteran also had a guest role in another superhero-themed series, Hit-Monkey, based on characters from the stable of DC’s rival, Marvel. Capes and tights fare aside, Beatriz’s other voice acting credits include Encanto, Ice Age: Collision Course, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Bob’s Burgers, and The Legend of Vox Machina.

Is Aisla MacPherson a Character in Creature Commandos’ DC Comics Source Material?

Yes, Aisla MacPherson is a DC Comics character, although her name’s spelled differently in the comics (it’s “Isla,” not “Aisla”). MacPherson’s creators Brenden Fletcher, Becky Cloonan, and Karl Kerschl also didn’t envision her as an expert on Amazonian history, nor was she based at Terrebone University.

Instead, Professor Isla MacPherson is a more generalist history teacher who works at Gotham Academy (as in “Batman’s hometown” Gotham). That said, the core of MacPherson’s comics characterization – she’s a font of information on all things old-timey – is nevertheless present and accounted for in Creature Commandos.

Creature Commandos Season 1 is currently streaming on Max, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

