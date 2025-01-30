Critical Role Announces Bells Hells Finale – Its Longest Episode Ever

Critical Role‘s latest news might have just sent fans flocking to put in time off requests at their respective workplaces, as Bells Hells’ adventure will officially draw to a close in next week’s whopping eight-and-a-half-hour finale, the actual play series’ longest episode to date.

Between the final installment of chat series 4-Sided Dive in December and Bells Hells’ climatic showdown with Predathos, Critical Role fans anticipated the end of the show’s third Campaign 3 was drawing near. Thursday’s “State of the Role” confirmed these suspicions, with the cast sharing that Thursday, February 6 will serve as Bells Hells’ final episode. “And not just Bells Hells,” Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer spoke to the cumulative scope of Campaign 3’s narrative “Also Might Nein, Vox Machina, really kind of all of Exandria. [It’s] the end of these three major chapters of all of our history”.

SEE WHAT'S NEXT IN #CRITICALROLE LAND 🎲 ✨



We're just getting started! Join @marisha_ray, Ashley Johnson, @matthewmercer, and @willingblam in the Tavern for our latest State of the Role. Pull up a seat, grab a mug of ale, and chat about charity efforts and what you can expect… pic.twitter.com/pcNQkwTEeh — Critical Role (@CriticalRole) January 30, 2025

The weight of Exandria’s three main adventuring parties is undoubtedly reflected in Campaign 3’s record-breaking eight-and-a-half-hour run time. Unfortunately, the denizens of Exandria weren’t the only ones experiencing calamitous stakes during the finale’s taping. Travis Willingham disclosed that Campaign 3’s supersized final session was initially recorded on Jan. 7, the onset of the Los Angeles wildfire disaster. Sufficed to say, Critical Role‘s cast was unable to finish recording the episode that evening, with Willingham mentioning that fans would notice a mid-finale outfit change. Critical Role continues to support relief efforts in the wake of Los Angeles’ devastating fires, running a live Bells Hells charity one-shot on Jan. 30 to support The California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund, Latino Community Foundation, and LA Fire Department Foundation.

Members of Critical Role‘s streaming service Beacon will have the opportunity to pose Campaign 3 questions to Mercer during the Game Master’s Feb. 11 Fireside Chat, with a full-fledged wrap-up arriving on March 13. Between Bells Hells’ Feb. 7 finale and the campaign’s March 13 wrap-up, Critical Role will welcome back Dimension 20‘s Brennan Lee Mulligan for the four-part miniseries Exandria Unlimited: Divergence. Exploring Exandria’s godless age known as the Divergence, Mulligan’s latest Exandria Unlimited prequel will feature players Mercer, Liam O’Brien, Jasmine Don, Alex Ward, and Celia Rose Gooding, with the events of the miniseries included in March’s subsequent Campaign 3 wrap-up discussion.

After Calamity Ends, A New Age Begins 🌱🎲



As the Gods craft the Divine Gate and seal themselves off from the mortal realms of Exandria, players @matthewmercer, @voiceofobrien, @jasminevdon, @AlexWard777, and Celia Rose Gooding pick up the pieces of a shattered world in… pic.twitter.com/ggKKEf3Ol9 — Critical Role (@CriticalRole) January 30, 2025

Critters should start stocking up on caffeine for the eight-and-a-half Bells Hells’ finale on Feb. 6, which will begin streaming on Twitch, YouTube, and Beacon at 7 pm PT. For those who want to pre-game the experience and make even more of an evening of the epic Campaign 3 finale, a live cast Tale Gate at 6 pm PT will lead into the prerecorded episode.

