Critical Role’s Fall Schedule Includes New Installments of Midst, Narrative Telephone, & More

Critical Role fans have no shortage of programming to snuggle up with when the crisp air rolls in, as the channel’s just unveiled a fall schedule stacked with adventures from Exandria and beyond.

The upcoming line-up welcomes former Rooster Teeth series Tales from the Stinky Dragon for a third campaign and includes new installments of The Re-Slayers Take, Narrative Telephone, and Midst, as well as more Beacon-exclusive Fireside Chats. Those chomping at the bit for Season 3 of The Legend of Vox Machina have additionally been gifted Insight Additions, a behind-the-scenes look at the Prime Video adaptation of Critical Role‘s inaugural campaign.

To the dismay of longtime fans, RWBY and Red vs. Blue YouTube channel Rooster Teeth officially shut their doors this March. As the talented creators of the former gaming hub being their diaspora, the channel’s Dungeons & Dragons actual play series Tales from the Stinky Dragon has fortunately landed a new home with Critical Role. Though the podcast will not be a Beacon exclusive, subscribers to the streaming service will gain 48-hour early access to each new chapter of the popular Rooster Teeth actual play’s third campaign.

Speaking of podcasts, family-friendly Exandrian adventure The Re-Slayers Take has already rolled into its second season, with Midst announcing a fall return to the Cosmos in UNEND. Set decades after the events of the flagship podcast and Moonward, Midst: UNEND will reclaim its Wednesday programming slot on October 9.

Perhaps the most enticing morsel among Critical Role‘s generous fall charcuterie board came in the form of Narrative Telephone‘s long-awaited return. It’s been nearly three years since the last installment of the beloved and chaotic telephone game, one that introduced audiences to Aimee Carrero’s Bells Hells guest character Deni$e. Narrative Telephone will drop Beacon bits a line on October 16 and non-subscribers one on October 30, with new episodes arriving monthly. The Beacon-exclusive Fireside Chat series will likewise continue its monthly release schedule this fall, with Ashley Johnson fielding questions from the member Discord on September 23 and Travis Willingham dropping in on October 21.

While Critters have long cleared their calendars for the October 3 premiere of The Legend of Vox Machina‘s third season, Critical Role‘s latest scheduling announcement provided insight into the bonus content they’d be receiving alongside the series. Insight Additions will be hosted by Willingham and Sam Riegel and serve as an alternative to The Legend of Vox Machina‘s Seasons 1 and 2 watch parties. The bonus programming will feature a live cocktail party on October 4 and two episodes covering each half of the show’s third season.

Finally, the VOD of Critical Role‘s festive, live celebration of their new fantasy system Daggerheart will be available to fans on December 16.

