Dandadan Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

With the Fall anime season fast approaching, one of the most anticipated anime of the season, Dandadan, is nearly upon us. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming supernatural shonen action series.

What Is the Plot of Dandadan?

Dandadan is a supernatural thriller that follows two teenagers, Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura, whom Momo calls Okuran. Both of them believe in the supernatural but differ on exactly what they believe in. Momo believes in ghosts but doesn’t think aliens are real, while Okuran thinks aliens exist but denies the existence of ghosts. The two of them agree to try to confirm the other’s belief, with Momo going to a hospital known for alien abductions while Okuran goes to a haunted tunnel. It turns out both of them are right, and aliens abduct Momo and a spirit possesses Okuran. This unlocks latent supernatural powers within them, with the series following both Momo and Okuran using their new abilities to defeat spirits and aliens alike, while also finding a way to break the curse now afflicting Okuran.

When Does Dandadan Release?

While Dandadan will officially be released in October (although an exact release date has yet to be confirmed), you can see the series early through numerous official channels. The first three episodes will receive a theatrical release in the United States, called Dandadan: First Encounter, on September 13th, which will also include an exclusive interview with the creative team of both the anime and manga, as well as several of the Japanese voice actors. For those also going to Anime NYC, there will be a Dandadan panel that will feature a screening of the premiere on August 24, 2024, so attendees can get an even earlier sneak peek then.

Where Can I Stream Dandadan?

You can stream Dandadan in one of two places: Crunchyroll and Netflix. Netflix will stream the series globally while Crunchyroll will handle distribution for all territories outside Asia. In other words, if you’re living in Asia, Netflix will be the sole home for Dandadan while the rest of the world will have two streaming sites to choose from.

How Many Episodes Will Dandadan Have?

While an official episode count has yet to be revealed, it seems very likely that Dandadan will run for one cour (or season) and last anywhere between 11-13 episodes. It also seems highly likely that given Crunchyroll’s involvement with distribution, the series will release new episodes weekly instead of all at once.

Is There an English Dub for Dandadan?

There has been a confirmed English dub for Dandadan. While only two cast members have been announced at this time, more cast members will be announced as we get closer to October and the Anime NYC panel that will premiere the English dub. You can check out our Dandadan cast list article for a full look at the anime’s English voice actors announced so far, and we’ll be sure to update the article as we learn more.

Is There Going To Be a Dandadan Season 2?

As of this moment, a second season of Dandadan hasn’t been announced, but given the involvement of both Crunchyroll and Netflix, as well as the large production budget Science Saru has given this show, it seems incredibly likely that Dandadan will receive a second season. Nothing is a foregone conclusion, but it’s a safe bet to assume that this series will become an anime powerhouse once it’s released.

And that’s everything you need to know about Dandadan!

