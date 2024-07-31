Lots of exciting anime is coming to screens during the Fall 2024 season, but one of the most highly anticipated is Dandadan. This chaotic manga is finally getting an anime and ahead of its release we now know some of the English voice actors who will lend their talents.

Full English Cast List for Dandadan

Abby Trott as Momo

Momo will be voiced by Abby Trott who is nothing short of an anime veteran. This incredible voice actress has had previous roles like Nezuko in Demon Slayer, Veronica in The Seven Deadly Sins, and Indra in Naruto Shippuden. Outside of anime, she’s voiced a ton of other iconic characters which include Wonder Woman in MultiVersus, April O’Neil in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and Spiral in X-Men ‘97.

Aj Beckles as Okarun

Aj Beckles is another actor who’s no stranger to the anime space, and he will be the voice of Okarun in Dandadan. Roles you may recognize his voice from include Hanagaki Takemichi in Tokyo Revengers, Tachihara Michizo in Bungo Stray Dogs, and Gremmy Thoumeaux in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Similarly, he’s also done video games like Honkai: Star Rail, Saints Row, and Lost Ark.

All English Voice Actors & Cast List for Dandadan

Right now only the two leading actors for Dandadan’s English dub have been revealed, however, once we have more information about the other stars that will join this cast we will update this article with a table above.

The hype around Dandadan continues to be massive and it is only expected to get bigger as we approach its arrival. Given the excitement, it’s no surprise that the team has recruited these talented voice actors to lend their skills to the project.

Dandadan will be available to stream in October with the first three episodes set to land in theaters across the globe during August and September.

